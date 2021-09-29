CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Watch the trailer for a new Dinosaur Jr documentary

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new documentary film Freakscene – The Story Of Dinosaur Jr will chart the journey of frontman J Mascis, bassist Lou Barlow and drummer Murph across the rise of the alt-rock cult legends. The trailer for the film is out now. The film, directed by Philipp Reichenheim, mixes archival footage...

guitar.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Ray Parker Jr. talks about the new documentary about his life

Ray Parker Jr. is best known for “Ghostbusters,” the theme song for the 1980s blockbuster comedy of the same name. Who You Gonna Call? The Ray Parker Jr. Story” traces his path from the segregated streets of Detroit in the 1960s to the top of the charts and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, offering a candid look at a complicated artist whose musical legacy is overdue for wider appreciation. Ray Parker Jr. will be in the house for Freep Film Festival’s screening of “Who You Gonna Call?” at 7:30 p.m. Thu., Sept. 23, at the Redford Theatre. He’ll participate in the post-film Q&A and meet with fans. Parker Jr. will be joined by the film’s director, Fran Strine.
DETROIT, MI
brooklynvegan.com

Insane Clown Posse vs FBI documentary coming soon (watch the trailer)

Insane Clown Posse fans, aka Juggalos, were called a "loosely organized hybrid gang" by the FBI in a 2011 Gang Task Report Listing, something which has had real consequences for many of them, from losing jobs and being barred from school grounds to losing custody of children. In 2017, they marched on Washington, DC in 2017 to protest the designation, and later that year, The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit ruled against ICP and Juggalos on the matter. The ongoing legal battle is documented in a new film, The United States of Insanity, directed by Tom Putnam and Brenna Sanchez. Its world premiere happens on September 28 at Fantastic Fest, and on October 26, it's headed to theaters. There's a new trailer for the film, which you can watch below.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Vile
Person
Lou Barlow
Person
Henry Rollins
Person
Thurston Moore
Person
Kim Gordon
Person
Bob Mould
Person
J Mascis
Soompi

Watch: BTS And Coldplay Take You Behind The Scenes Of Their Collab In New Documentary

BTS and Coldplay have shared a new glimpse behind the scenes of their epic collaboration!. Earlier this week, the two artists made waves around the world by releasing “My Universe,” a joint single produced by legendary hitmaker Max Martin. On September 26, BTS unveiled a documentary—entitled “Inside ‘My Universe'”—that follows...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Freakscene: The Story of Dinosaur Jr review – it’s all about the music

Delving into the legacy of US rockers Dinosaur Jr, this dynamic documentary beautifully balances the giddiness of a fan and the warmth of a close friend. Such deftness is perhaps due to the fact that director Philipp Virus is the brother-in-law of J Mascis, who, along with Lou Barlow and Murph, made up the band’s original lineup. It is a portrait of a groundbreaking period in American music that also doubles as a poignant rumination on friendship and personal growth.
MUSIC
allears.net

VIDEO: Watch the NEW Trailer for ‘Muppets Haunted Mansion’!

It’s almost time for the new original special Muppets Haunted Mansion to stream on Disney+!. We’ve already seen the teaser trailer and some sneak peeks, and Disney just dropped the FULL trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion! Welcome, foolish muppets. Disney shared the trailer for Muppets Haunted Mansion on Twitter, and...
TV & VIDEOS
wskg.org

Dinosaur Jr. Bassist Lou Barlow Launches Intimate Tour In Ithaca

ROCHESTER, NY (WXXI) – The surging delta variant may have forced Dinosaur Jr. to cancel the first leg of its fall tour. But it hasn’t stopped the band’s bassist Lou Barlow from hitting the road on his own. Next week, he’ll kick off a solo tour with three dates in...
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Eclipse
femalefirst.co.uk

Watch the brand-new trailer for upcoming animated film: Fireheart

Every dream starts with a spark. Next year (2022), audiences will be able to see the uplifting story, from eOne, of young Georgina Nolan (Olivia Cooke) as she tries her hand at figuring out a citywide case that’s causing a lot of chaos. Entertainment One Ltd. (eOne) is a talent-driven...
MOVIES
The FADER

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s revealing new Kanye West doco

Netflix has released the first preview of JEEN-YUHS, its 20-years-in-the-making documentary series about Kanye West. In the preview, West and Mos Def rap an impassioned acapella version of "Two Words", their classic collaboration from West's debut album The College Dropout. Shot over two decades by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, the creators of West's "Through The Wire" video, JEEN-YUHS was supposedly bought by Netflix for $30 million, although that figure is contested. Although West allowed Simmons and Ozah access to film, the rapper himself is not creatively involved with the project, meaning that the film has a level of editorial independence often unprecedented for celebrity documentaries. Watch the clip of JEEN-YUHS, set to be released some time in 2022, above.
TV & VIDEOS
flickeringmyth.com

Watch the creepy new trailer for Korean/Thai horror The Medium

The trailer is scary enough on its own, but when you take into account the credentials attached to those behind this Korean/Thai horror hit, then The Medium jumps to the top of the must-see list when it hits Shudder this October 14th. Produced by by Korea’s Na Hong-jin, the director...
MOVIES
mix929.com

Watch the new trailer for ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’ concert doc

A new trailer has dropped for Justin Bieber: Our World, the singer’s new concert documentary, set to air on Amazon Prime Video next week. In the trailer, we see Justin preparing for his New Year’s Eve concert at the end of 2020. The show, a livestream event from the rooftop of the historic Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles that included more than 200 invited guests, marked his first concert in three years.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
95.5 FM WIFC

Watch new trailer for Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ concert film

A new trailer has arrived for Madonna‘s Madame X concert film, debuting Friday on the Paramount+ streaming service. Set to one of the songs on the Madame X album, “Ciao Bella,” the trailer shows Madonna in a number of different wigs and costumes, performing with numerous costumed dancers in front of video screen projections. We also see black-and-white footage of Madonna’s eldest daughter, Lourdes, dancing.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Britney Spears Watched a New Documentary About Her Life and Isn't Thrilled

Multiple documentaries about Britney Spears and her conservatorship are currently out, and it appears as though Britney has watched at least one—and isn't exactly here for it. Britney hopped on Instagram to respond to the doc, and without getting into specifics, implied that she wasn't thrilled. "It's really crazy guys...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin Gets A Shocking New Trailer And Poster

The official trailer for the upcoming Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin film has been released, along with a promotional poster, ComicBook reports. The film is the latest installment of the Paranormal Activity franchise dropping just in time for Halloween, exclusive on Paramount Plus. The film is directed by William Eubank...
MOVIES
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Reads From ‘Grapes of Wrath’ in Prologue to Migrants Odyssey Doc ‘Ants’ – Watch Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

When Bruce Springsteen recorded his 1995 album “The Ghost of Tom Joad,” the Boss admitted he hadn’t read John Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath” — of which Tom Joad is the protagonist — until after the album’s release. Looking to perhaps remedy that oversight, Springsteen has agreed to read soulfully from “The Grapes of Wrath” for an upcoming doc titled “Ants,” about the plight of migrants crossing from Africa and Asia into Europe, directed by Italian journalist and filmmaker Valerio Nicolosi. When Italian indie film producer Davide Azzolini reached out to Springsteen through his manager Jon Landau, asking him to read...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Trailer: Brittany Murphy’s Mysterious Death Explored by HBO Documentary

HBO Max is set to explore the death of Clueless actress Brittany Murphy with a new two-part documentary, What Happened, Brittany Murphy? The documentary produced by Blumhouse Television and Pyramid Productions, and directed by Cynthia Hill (Private Violence), is described as “an intimate, in-depth character portrait of actress Brittany Murphy, going beyond the headlines to explore the mysterious circumstances surrounding her tragic death at 32 years old.” Here’s the official trailer: Murphy was a rising star, who starred in films such as 8 Mile and Just Married, and passed away in 2009. Her death was ruled accidental and was caused by a “combination of pneumonia, an iron deficiency and multiple drug intoxication,” CNN says. The new documentary includes new footage and interviews with people who were close to the actress and strives to go “beyond the tabloid rumors to examine the impact of Hollywood’s sexism on her struggles, as well as lingering concerns about her relationship with husband Simon Monjack.” What Happened, Brittany Murphy? premieres Thursday, Oct. 14.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Watch the trailer for Judge Judy's new show featuring her granddaughter

All rise! "Judy Justice," starring legendary "Judge Judy" Sheindlin, is in session, at least in a new trailer released by IMDb TV Thursday. The nearly two-minute trailer reveals a set that's going to look very familiar to fans of reality court shows, and to those who tuned into "Judge Judy," which ran for 25 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari reacts to trailer of new Netflix documentary

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has reacted to Netflix’s upcoming documentary about the singer’s long-standing conservatorship battle.On Wednesday (22 September), the streaming service posted an 18-second teaser for Britney Vs Spears, following news that the “Toxic” hitmaker had formally requested a judge to end the conservatorship that has controlled her personal and professional life for 13 years.An official synopsis of the trailer reads: “The world knows Britney Spears: performer, artist, icon. But in the last few years, her name has been publicly tied to another, more mysterious term: conservatorship. Britney vs Spears tells the explosive story of Britney’s life...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy