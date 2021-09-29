CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

Lawmakers allied to Uganda opposition leader charged with murder

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago

KAMPALA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Two opposition lawmakers in Uganda were charged with murder and remanded on Wednesday for the second time in a month, an official with their party said.

Lawmakers Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana were each charged with one count of murder in a court in Masaka, about 130 km (80 miles) south of the capital Kampala.

Both are members of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) led by Bobi Wine, a pop star-turned-politician and the leading opponent of long-ruling President Yoweri Museveni, 77.

Joel Ssenyonyi, a lawmaker and NUP spokesperson of NUP, told Reuters the charges were politically motivated.

"This is a calculated strategy to attack us, to weaken us by witch-hunting and persecuting us as much as possible," he said.

Both MPs were remanded to prison and were ordered to re-appear in court on Oct. 13, he said.

"Museveni's strategy is arrest and keep our leaders in jail," he said.

A police spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

On Tuesday police said they were holding the two MPs on treason charges. Police did not say on Wednesday whether the treason charges would still be pursued.

The allegations against the MPs stem from a rash of killings in central Uganda, an opposition stronghold, that left at least 26 people dead.

Most people in the area voted for the opposition lawmakers in Uganda's last election in January.

Security officers arrested both lawmakers earlier this month and charged them each with three counts of murder. They pleaded not guilty and were subsequently remanded.

After spending more than a fortnight in jail, they were granted bail. But both lawmakers were subsequently re-arrested.

Museveni has ruled the East African country since 1986 and the opposition has accused him of grooming his son, commander of land forces in the military, to succeed him. He has denied the accusation.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

Jailed Belarus opposition leader wins European rights prize

BRUSSELS (AP) — The Council of Europe on Monday awarded its major human rights prize to jailed Belarus opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova, who was arrested last year after she tore up her passport at the border to prevent her forced expulsion from the country. Earlier this month, a court in...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Lakhimpur violence: Opposition leaders barred from town

Opposition leaders continue to be barred from visiting the northern Indian town where eight people, including four farmers, died on Sunday. Violence broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri when farmers tried to protest in front of the motorcade of a federal minister. Farmers say Ashish Mishra - the son of India's...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Bolivia opposition call march to demand release of ex-president

Bolivia's opposition have called for demonstrations against left-wing President Luis Arce to demand the release of former head of state Jeanine Anez and an end to "political persecution". The powerful Santa Cruz Civic Committee, a regional movement of business leaders and social organizations, called for a "big march" on Sunday and a national strike the following day. Right-wing former Bolivian presidents Carlos Mesa and Jorge Quiroga and the governor of the rich eastern region of Santa Cruz also joined the call. The opposition is demanding the government "put an end to political persecution" over a "false coup" and release political prisoners, Santa Cruz Civic Committee president Romulo Calvo said on Monday.
ADVOCACY
abc17news.com

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called for the global community to stop a “humanitarian catastrophe” which she said is being created by the Belarusian regime as it facilitates largescale migration into the European Union. Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania, and to a lesser extent Latvia. All three are EU nations that border Belarus. Several migrants recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of forests and swamps. Tsikhanouskaya warned that as winter approaches, she fears that those deaths “will grow into dozens.”
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoweri Museveni
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Taiwan lawmakers brawl as opposition assails COVID-19 policy

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's legislature descended into a rowdy brawl after opposition lawmakers interrupted a policy address and rushed the podium Tuesday. Opposition lawmakers pushed their way to the speaker's podium as the chamber's head, Su Tseng-chang, was opening his annual address on the government’s performance with a focus on national security and the economy.
WORLD
AFP

Rebel attack kills 11 in C.Africa: official

Eleven civilians were killed by rebels in eastern Central African Republic (CAR), where government forces are battling armed groups, a senior official said on Wednesday. In Bambari, a city lying 380 kilometres (240 miles) east of the capital Bangui, rebels from the Union for Peace in Central Africa (UPC), one of the biggest armed groups in the region, recently killed two government troops.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treason#Election#Kampala#National Unity Platform#Nup#East African
wmleader.com

Taliban hang bodies of dead ‘criminals’ in gruesome public display

The Taliban hung the dead bodies of three alleged criminals in public view in Afghanistan on Tuesday — a shocking display reminiscent of the Islamic militant group’s brutal regime of the late 1990s. The alleged criminals were killed by man after they tried to break into his home, deputy governor...
WORLD
The Independent

Philippine dictator son's presidential run triggers protests

The son and namesake of Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising, registered his candidacy Wednesday for next year’s presidential elections, sparking a protest by activists who angrily recalled the widespread human rights atrocities that marked the martial law era under his late father.Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. filed his papers with the elections commission, then waved at dozens of supporters chanting his name. The 64-year-old announced his candidacy Tuesday, vowing to unite Filipinos to overcome the challenges in the wake of of the coronavirus pandemic. But issues surrounding the Marcoses continue to...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Myanmar junta leader inaugurates armed coastguard

Myanmar's junta chief announced the formation of a new military coastguard on Wednesday, made up of four armed vessels officials said would improve the nation's law enforcement capabilities. The Southeast Asian country has been mired in crisis since the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in February, sparking mass protests and a bloody crackdown. Sporadic attacks and reprisals continue, with military officials confirming four intelligence officers had been wounded Tuesday in a bomb blast in the capital Naypyidaw. Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing appeared at a dock south of commercial capital Yangon to inaugurate the coastguard -- a rare appearance in front of the foreign press since seizing power.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
Place
Africa
The Independent

Belarus parliament votes to suspend readmission of migrants

Lawmakers in Belarus have voted to suspend an agreement with the European Union obliging the ex-Soviet nation to take back migrants that crossed its territory into the EU.The vote late Monday in the upper house of the Belarusian parliament formalizes the move that was announced by Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko in June. Lukashenko and his officials have described the measure as part of Belarus' response to the EU sanctions, arguing that the nation can't afford the costs involved in stemming the flow of migrants heading to Europe and would instead use the funds to offset the impact of EU...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Albania hits back at offshore migrant processing centre plan

Albania hit back at Priti Patel’s plans for Channel migrants to be held in their country as they claimed they would not be a holding hub for “bigger and wealthier” countries. Albanian officials have been in confidential talks with the UK to set up a processing centre for Channel migrants...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Philippines' Duterte to prepare defence against ICC probe

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will "prepare for my defence" against an International Criminal Court probe into his deadly drug war after he retires from politics. "I will prepare for my defence in the ICC," Duterte said in a pre-recorded speech released late Monday, in his first public comments on the investigation, having previously insisted he would not cooperate with the court. ICC judges authorised in September a full-blown probe into Duterte's anti-narcotics campaign, which rights groups estimate has killed tens of thousands of people, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. "Just stick to the facts because there are records of it. I am not threatening you -- just don't cheat me on the evidence," Duterte said in the speech, which came two days after he declared he would retire from politics.
POLITICS
The Independent

Guatemala judge says those he's sentenced seeking revenge

One of Guatemala’s most prominent judges faces the possibility of losing his immunity from legal action in a case that he claims is meant to intimidate the independent judges in a country whose judicial system is widely seen as under attack.Guatemala’s Supreme Court on Wednesday was expected to receive an investigator's report on a 2019 traffic confrontation between Judge Pablo Xitumul and a police officer, both of whom accuse the other of abuse of authority.The court could remove the immunity from prosecution granted to judges, opening Xitumul to legal action by people he has sentenced to prison — a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Son of ousted Philippine dictator to seek presidency

The son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 revolt, announced Tuesday that he would seek the presidency in next year’s elections in what activists say is an attempt to whitewash a dark period in the country’s history marked by plunder and human rights atrocities.Former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said in a brief Facebook video that he would unite Filipinos to be able to overcome the coronavirus pandemic that has destroyed lives, battered the economy and brought widespread misery. Issues surrounding the Marcoses, however, continue to stoke political divisions more...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Poland warns potential migrants its border is closed

The government of Poland is working abroad to warn potential migrants that the country's border with Belarus is sealed and not a passage into the European Union a deputy foreign minister said Tuesday. Poland's diplomats in Middle Eastern and African countries are talking to local media and posting messages on the most popular communication channels to stop people from trying to illegally enter the EU through Belarus, Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said. A number of migrants, mostly from Iraq, have recently died from exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Taliban say four Islamic State members captured near Kabul

KABUL, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Taliban forces raided an area west of Kabul and captured four members of an Islamic State cell, the movement's main spokesman said on Wednesday. The raid, in Paghman district just outside the Afghan capital, followed a bomb attack on a mosque on Sunday claimed by Islamic State, which has mounted a series of operations since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in August.
WORLD
The Independent

Mexico wants progress on US extraditions, arms trafficking

Mexico said it wants to see more U.S. action on extraditions and weapons trafficking at security meetings scheduled for Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mexico’s top diplomat said Tuesday he wants to see faster extraditions of suspects from the United States and fewer guns coming across the border. “It is important that you, United States, take effective, efficient actions to drastically reduce the illegal trafficking of weapons,” said Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Ebrard also called for “quick judicial assistance,” suggesting that while Mexico had extradited suspects quickly to the United States, it wasn't the...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

195K+
Followers
218K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy