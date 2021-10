A music video for Atlas‘ fourth single “Uhri” from their upcoming album “UKKO“, out December 10th. The band commented of this latest track:. “UHRI (Finnish for sacrifice) is about the journey to death. Embracing the cold and letting the black river pull you into the depths, where time can start over. The ravens vision fulfilled, truly. The sun is engulfed and white horses gallop through the ever frosted fields. The place where the sky will cry it’s last tear and Ukko passes us his wisdom.”

