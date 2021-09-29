Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Detects Deadly Rabbit Disease For The First Time; What Is RHDV2?
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources detected a deadly and highly contagious rabbit disease for the first time this month. According to officials, two rabbits died suddenly in Ramsey County, and their bodies were sent to the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories. It was confirmed that the two rabbits had Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2).www.hngn.com
