CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Canada grants protection to family who sheltered Snowden

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jLDGa_0cBoF3yf00
© Getty

Canada has granted protection to a family who sheltered Edward Snowden, the former National Security Agency (NSA) contractor who leaked documents regarding top-secret surveillance programs in the U.S.

Four of the “Snowden refugees,” a name used to refer to individuals who sheltered the ex-NSA contractor after he fled the U.S., arrived in Canada on Tuesday, according to spokesman Ethan Cox of For the Refugees, a nonprofit organization that sponsored their application for refugee status.

Supun Thilina Kellapatha and Nadeeka Dilrukshi Nonis — along with their children Sethumdi, 9, and Dinath, 5 — arrived at their apartment in Montreal on Tuesday night, which was already set up for them, Cox said.

The family had previously been living in uncertainty in Hong Kong after authorities in the country turned down their request for asylum in 2017.

When Snowden arrived in Hong Kong after leaving the U.S., he stayed in a hotel, according to the Post. After he identified himself as the whistleblower behind the leak of NSA documents, however, he went underground.

Canadian human rights lawyer Robert Tibbo, who was assisting Snowden at the time, reportedly asked a coalition of asylum-seeker clients residing in tenements in Hong Kong if they would take in an American contractor, to which they said yes.

Kellapatha and Nonis were part of that group, according to the Post.

Snowden stayed with the refugees for two weeks before he traveled to Russia, where he was granted asylum. In October 2020, he was granted permanent asylum in the country.

For the Refugees on Tuesday said the family was “hours away from becoming permanent residents of Canada.”

They are reuniting with Vanessa Rodel and her daughter Keana, who is also Supun’s daughter, in Canada, where they were accepted in the country as privately-sponsored refugees in March 2019.

Snowden applauded the announcement that the four refugees were traveling to Canada, writing in a tweet that it was “the best news I’ve heard in a long, long time.”

The ex-NSA contractor now faces a number of criminal charges in the U.S.

Marc-André Séguin, the president of For the Refugees, wrote in a statement that the family can “now begin to build new lives in Canada.”

“After over a decade in limbo they can now begin to build new lives in Canada, reunited with the rest of their family and free of the constant fear and worry that marked their existence as high-profile asylum seekers in Hong Kong,” Séguin said.

Cox told The Hill that circumstances have been difficult for the two families who were separated for a considerable amount of time.

“It has been difficult, it has been a large gap between when Vanessa and Keana came in March 2019 and now, I think they’re very happy to be reunited,” he said.

Cox also said Hong Kong has been a “bad place” for the refugees because “asylum seekers there they have very few rights, they’re unable to work or provide for themselves.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Deporting asylum seekers back to Afghanistan presents no ‘real risk of harm’, says new Home Office guidance

Deporting asylum seekers back to Afghanistan presents “no real risk of harm”, according to new Home Office guidance that could pave the way for some to be sent back to the Taliban-controlled country.Updated guidance states that, in order to be granted protection in the UK, Afghan asylum seekers must be able to show that there are “specific reasons over and above simply being a civilian for being affected by the indiscriminate violence”. It comes only weeks after Britain staged a huge military operation to rescue thousands from Kabul as the country fell under the control of militants.Campaigners said it...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Serbian rights lawyer wins UN refugee agency award in Europe

Nearly a decade ago, an encounter with an Iranian family inspired Serbian lawyer Nikola Kovacevic to dedicate his career to the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers. Now Kovacevic says his quest has become more important than ever amid soaring anti-immigrant sentiment and populism in Europe.On Thursday, the 32-year-old human rights lawyer from Belgrade will formally receive a prestigious award for Europe from the U.N. refugee agency for assisting scores of people who fled their homes, including those being sent back and forth over the borders in the region.The first winner of UNHCR s regional Nansen Refugee Award from Serbia...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexico wants progress on US extraditions, arms trafficking

Mexico said it wants to see more U.S. action on extraditions and weapons trafficking at security meetings scheduled for Friday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Mexico’s top diplomat said Tuesday he wants to see faster extraditions of suspects from the United States and fewer guns coming across the border. “It is important that you, United States, take effective, efficient actions to drastically reduce the illegal trafficking of weapons,” said Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard Ebrard also called for “quick judicial assistance,” suggesting that while Mexico had extradited suspects quickly to the United States, it wasn't the...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Snowden
The Independent

Dad who fled Afghanistan sues US to reunite with young sons

The Afghan man was attending a conference in California as part of his job for a U.S.-government funded project in Afghanistan when the Taliban sent a written death threat to his home, forcing him to make a heart-wrenching decision: He would not return to his wife and two young sons and instead would seek asylum and try to bring them to the United States.Two years later, Mohammad said he regrets leaving them, and wished he had never worked for the U.S. government given the price he has paid. As Mohammad tried to get visas for his family, his wife...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Nsa#Seeking Asylum#Russia#National Security Agency#Post#Canadian#American
AFP

More than 100 Haitians repatriated from Mexico

More than 100 Haitians flew home on a repatriation flight from Mexico, the country's migration department said, as part of an agreement to address the rise in migration on the US border. It was the second flight following an agreement between the two countries to begin the "voluntary" assisted returns from Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
The Associated Press

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. At nightfall, the battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Below Kabul’s bustling city bridges, amid piles of garbage and streams of filthy water, hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centers. The Associated Press gained rare access to one such raid last week.
WORLD
US News and World Report

China Fires Back at Reports of U.S. Commandos in Taiwan

Leaders in China almost immediately expressed outrage Thursday at a new report indicating the U.S. has secretly stationed forces on Taiwan in an attempt to bolster the island nation's defenses against the increasing likelihood of an attack from the mainland. The Wall Street Journal first reported that a small unit...
POLITICS
Fox News

Nikki Haley hits back at CNN anchor: Liberal media ‘can’t stand it’ when Black, brown people praise America

Nikki Haley on Thursday pushed back on criticism by CNN "New Day" anchor Brianna Keilar after the former U.N. ambassador declared that the U.S. is not a "racist" country in a speech at the Reagan Presidential Library. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, Keilar accused the former governor of whitewashing the "ups and downs of the American experience with racism and the challenges still ahead, all apparently to appeal to the conservative base." Haley said on "The Faulkner Focus" the liberal media "can't stand it" when minorities praise America.
The Hill

The Hill

351K+
Followers
40K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy