A Little Bit of Chicken Fried: Fried Chicken in Arkansas. Church, politics and fried chicken — so intertwined are they in the South, you might say they are children of the same Father. Rare would be the absence of fried chicken from any church’s communal table — about as rare as a preacher playing hooky. Much is at stake for a wayward preacher, namely the forfeiture of the reverentially dubbed “preacher’s parts” — the best pieces of the bird that has come to be known as the “Sunday Cluck” or the “Gospel Bird.”

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO