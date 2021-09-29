CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDR and Armstrong students pledge to be peacemakers

By Lower Bucks Times
 8 days ago
Middle school students at FDR and Armstrong recently took a pledge at the end of a recent Peacemaker Assembly, led by the Tariq Khamisa Foundation. The pledge was, “I pledge on my honor to be a peacemaker in my school, in my home and community. I am a peacemaker.”. The...

Langhorne, PA
