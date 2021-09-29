Calling All Elves: ‘Tis the Season for the Lunch Break Holiday Gift Card Program 2021
RED BANK, NJ — Lunch Break, 121 Drs. James Parker Blvd., is launching its Holiday Gift Card Program for financially-insecure families. Instead of the annual toy drive and in following COVID-19 social-distancing protocols, the resource center will accept monetary donations online or gift cards mailed or delivered to headquarters by Tuesday, Dec. 7th. We hope to sponsor 1,300 families with $75 in gift cards for each.www.ahherald.com
Comments / 0