Shreveport, LA

Shreveport City Council Passes Program for Guaranteed Income

By Rueben Wright
 8 days ago
The Shreveport City Council has passed a measure to start a pilot program for a guaranteed income. This pilot program will provide 600 dollars a month to 110 families for 1 year. Half of the money will be private money coming from the Mayor's for a Guaranteed income, but the Parish Commission is also putting up more than $400 thousand dollars from the American Rescue Plan funds. all of the families involved will have to live in low income zip codes in the city.

News Radio 710 KEEL

Did Casino Smoking Ban Hurt Shreveport Casinos?

Louisiana casinos have been bouncing back after dealing with low numbers during the pandemic. The latest revenue totals from the state's riverboat casinos show the boats brought in nearly $120 million dollars in August. But did the smoking ban for the 2 casinos in Shreveport have an impact on the local numbers.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Healthcare Workers Sue Over Mandatory Vaccines

Healthcare workers in Shreveport and Monroe continue to battle mandatory vaccines being imposed at several facilities in the region. The workers have filed lawsuits against Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center, and Ochsner LSU Health Monroe. These challenges say the workers should not be forced to get the Covid-19 vaccines to keep their jobs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed Following Louisiana Wedding

Did you attend a Louisiana wedding on September 25th? You might want to get tested. This is my general fear pretty much every week. Naturally, I find myself at weddings every single weekend, or around 60 weddings every year. Over the past year or so, I've been incredibly lucky to not have performed at any weddings linked to a COVID-19 outbreak, but many of my friends can't say the same. In fact, I can think of at least nine friends who all contracted COVID-19 shortly after attending various weddings.
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

It’s Time ! Shreveport and Bossier Will Party Tonight for Night Out

Every year across the country, neighbors gather together on the first Tuesday in August for National Night Out which promotes police-community partnerships. However, the first Tuesday in August, no one around our neck of the woods wants to spend any more time outdoors than necessary, so local leaders made the decision a number of years ago to move the local events to a time when temperatures were a little more accommodating.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Louisiana’s Largest Pot Grower is Gearing Up for Huge Expansion

Although it was slow to gain some steam, the medical marijuana train in Louisiana is finally rolling full steam ahead!. As I'm sure you know, medical pot is kind of legal in the Sportsman's paradise. I say "kind of" because, as of right now, not every form of cannabis can be purchased and possessed legally by citizens of our state. That's all set to change in January of 2022 when "smokable" marijuana can be recommended by a doctor. When that happens, dispensaries in the Louisiana can start receiving and selling the raw marijuana to patients legally. To keep up with the expected demand, the Bayou State is going to have to get really green really fast!
LOUISIANA STATE
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Named 5th Worst City For Foodies In US

Shreveport celebrates food in a lot of different ways locally. From festivals to contests, the city likes to talk about food. But the rest of the country doesn't see Shreveport the way Shreveport sees itself, at least when it comes to food. Because a big study just listed Shreveport as one of the worst cities in the United States when it comes to foodies.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport City Workers Not Happy About Health Care Increases

Some city workers say higher health insurance premiums have wiped out pay raises given to many first responders in Shreveport. City workers are not happy about the increased health care costs they are facing. Anthony Sutis with the Shreveport Police Officers Association tells the council some employees were told the increase would be 5%, but some workers are facing 30% increases. He says his increase was $80 a paycheck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

New Travel Plaza Is Coming to Blanchard

More big news for Blanchard today. Mayor Jim Galambos tells KEEL News another major player in the retail world is coming to town. The Mayor says a Love's Travel Stop will be opening in Blanchard next year. The gigantic travel plaza just north of Shreveport will open at the intersection...
BLANCHARD, LA
