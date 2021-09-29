CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Unvaxxed NBA Players Won’t Get Paid for Games They Can’t Play

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the NBA has not mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for players, it has found ways to penalize those who won’t get the jab, including prohibiting them from leaving their home or hotel and restricting where they eat. Now, the league won’t pay players forced to miss games because of their vaccination status. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” Mike Bass, executive vice president of communications at the NBA, told ESPN. The move comes after a cadre of NBA players, including Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving, refused to either get vaccinated or share their vaccination status, even as top cities such as New York City and San Francisco require proof of vaccinations to enter sporting venues. NBA star LeBron James admitted Monday he was vaccinated, but he said he believed the decision to be vaccinated should be a choice.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers News: Former Laker In ICU Fighting Covid-19

Depending on their age, Laker fans will often remember a core of Magic-Worthy-Kareem, or Shaq-Kobe-Fisher-Fox. Those combinations are probably the most popular. For some older millennials, those two eras skip one era that was really fun to watch. I'm talking about the Van Exel-Jones-Ceballos era. The mid 90's Lakers may have not won a title, but they were an exciting brand of basketball.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Mike Bass
Person
Bradley Beal
HOLAUSA

Watch Adele and LeBron James dancing Dominican music at Anthony Davis’s wedding

Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis got married over the weekend with his longtime partner, Dominican descend personality Marlen P. A-listers attended the ceremony and continued celebrating the union at a one-of-a-kind reception. The newlyweds hosted University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari, Davis’ Lakers teammates Russell Westbrook and LeBron James,...
NBA
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Comments By ESPN’s Sage Steele

ESPN’s Sage Steele has made headlines for mostly-controversial reasons this past week, sparking a reaction from Jemele Hill on Monday morning. Steele came out in opposition of ESPN’s vaccine mandate for employees, but got the shot(s) anyways. She then talked at length about how women dress and the reactions they subsequently receive.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#New York City#Espn
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Owner Sends Clear Message To Kyrie Irving

Much of the conversation regarding the Brooklyn Nets recently has been centered around point guard Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status. Irving is reportedly not vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the seven-time All-Star might not be able to play in any of his team’s home games this season, due to New York City’s vaccination requirements.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Two WNBA Players Released from Team After Video of Wild Brawl Goes Viral

WNBA stars Courtney Williams and Crystal Bradford have both been released from the Atlanta Dream. Williams. a point guard who helped to revive the struggling Atlanta franchise was the No. 8 pick in the 2016 draft, was embroiled in a wild brawl that was caught on video, ESPN reports. And even more problematic Williams posted the video of herself in the fight along with two teammates.
BASKETBALL
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy