REGULATED/INFRINGED: Shannon Cannings at South Plains College

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from from South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc.:. Local fourth graders will participate in a four-part program demonstrating the dangers of electricity and the technical skills required to be a lineman, hosted by South Plains Electric Cooperative. The program will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, October 5- 7, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The demonstrations are held at the Cooperative's North Office on the southeast corner of I-27 and Municipal Drive. This is one of three programs presented to over 1,000 students this fall to help demonstrate the Cooperative's commitment to community. This is the Cooperative's 21st year of hosting the safety demonstrations.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO