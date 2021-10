With the Dallas Cowboys shockingly releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith, should the Philadelphia Eagles consider signing him?. The Dallas Cowboys, ever popular in the media world, decided to take some attention away from Tuesday night’s AL Wild Card game between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees by shockingly releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith. The move comes four games into the 2021 campaign and not even halfway through the second year of his six-year, $68.4 million contract.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO