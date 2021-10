RALEIGH, N.C. -- While most fans are still celebrating NC State football's win over No. 9 Clemson -- the Wolfpack student-athletes are included in that -- the men's basketball program will be holding its first official practice on Tuesday. The start of the season is still more than one month away, but the Pack has all the pieces to make noise in the ACC this season with a blend of young talent and veteran leaders on the roster.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO