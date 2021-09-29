New World's jump is hot garbage
New World leveling build: Best weapon combinations. Like many people, I washed up on the sandy shores of Aeternum yesterday with New World's release. I've done a bit of poking around, killed some skeletons and donned some new clothes, but I'm still yet to properly sink my teeth into the game. There have already been some notable frustrations, like the horribly lit character creator—made even more annoying by the fact you can't change your appearance later down the line. There's also the pretty dire queue times, though they should stabilise over the coming days.www.pcgamer.com
Comments / 0