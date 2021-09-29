CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Why More Movies and TV Shows Could Be Filmed in Minnesota Next Year

By Curt St. John
KROC News
KROC News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lights... camera... action! Here's why we could see way more movies and TV shows filmed here in Minnesota in 2022. Throughout the years, there have been several big movies filmed here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Of course, Prince's 80's classic, Purple Rain, was filmed in Minneapolis. And, of course, 90's movies like The Mighty Ducks (which was set here in Minnesota but mainly filmed in Hollywood) and Grumpy Old Men (which was set in Wabasha but was filmed in parts of St. Paul and Lake Rebecca in Rockford, northwest of the Twin Cities) also put Minnesota on the map.

krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Business Journal

Why more films, TV shows are shooting in the Austin suburbs

When you're filming in Texas, you can be almost anywhere in the world, due to the diversity of landscapes and good weather. It's especially true in the Austin suburbs — which offer backdrops from flat farmland to rolling hills, historic downtowns to modern offices — as the film industry shifts in Texas toward filming in more remote, underutilized areas, according to Stephanie Whallon, director of the Texas Film Commission.
AUSTIN, TX
Awesome 98

55 Times Lubbock Was Mentioned in Movies, TV Shows, Music & More

We searched Google, YouTube and asked friends for times they heard Lubbock mentioned in popular movies, TV shows, songs and more. This list isn't comprehensive -- yet. We will be updating it. So don't be surprised to see it popping up again on your social media feeds with a bigger number. For now, enjoy 55 times Lubbock, Texas was namedropped, featured or somehow tied to various forms of pop culture.
LUBBOCK, TX
Asbury Park Press

The best — and worst — movies made from TV shows

Movies used to turn into TV shows — not the other way around. Like hand-me-downs passed to a kid sister, Hollywood routinely sent its castoffs to the small screen. "Peyton Place" (1957) the movie became "Peyton Place" (1964) the TV soap opera. "The Odd Couple" (1968) the hit film became "The Odd Couple" (1970) the TV sitcom. "Planet of the Apes" (1968) the movie became "Planet of the Apes" (1974) the cheesy sci-fi series.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Wabasha, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Isanti, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Rockford, MN
KROC News

Deadly Minnesota Tornado is Now Part of a New Hollywood Movie

A massive, deadly Minnesota tornado that took place in 2020 is now part of a major Hollywood movie. Even though tornadoes have occurred in all 50 states, including many right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, when Hollywood makes a movie about a big twister, it's usually set in places like Oklahoma, Kansas or parts of Texas.
MINNESOTA STATE
TVOvermind

Several TV Shows and Movies to Watch If You Like “Billions”

Since its debut in 2016, Billions has been one of the most popular dramas on cable TV. The show follows a hedge fund manager named Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) on his quest to make endless amounts of money. Billions is full of drama and suspense and it’s introduced the world to some pretty awesome characters. As the fifth season of Billions draws to a close, many fans may be looking for other ways to get their fix of great on-screen entertainment. The good news is that there are several other movies and shows that can give you a similar feeling to Billions. Some of them might just earn a spot on your favorites list. Here is a list of shows and movies to watch if you’re a fan of Billions.
TV SHOWS
handitv.com

11 TV show remakes that are more highly regarded than the movie

As the flop TV series Planet of the Apes, Casablanca, Ferris Bueller, Paper Moon and Serpico proved, capturing lightning in a bottle twice is tricky business. The DNA of hit movies does not always lead to hit shows, especially when you replace the actors, director, time constraints, writers, size of the screen, etc.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Brad Fox
shondaland.com

14 Movies and TV Shows That Will Give You That Fall Feeling

As we transition from Hot Girl Summer to Cozy Girl Fall, trading in summer sunsets on Lake Michigan for fall nights on the couch doesn’t feel as sad as you might think. Sure, summer is full of fun activities and vacations, but fall’s warm and inviting vibe can’t be beat. When the leaves start to turn and all food magically becomes pumpkin flavored, it’s also a good time to start revisiting some of your favorite TV shows and movies with a fall aura.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#The Mighty Ducks#The North Star State#The Minnesota Legislature#Minnesota Film Tv
Film Threat

Amazing CBD Movies And TV Shows To Enjoy On Weekends

Most avid consumers of CBD attribute their love for it to cinemas and movies. The media always adds a touch of pizzazz to all that has to do with various CBD products. As a result, there are new teams of recruits to the CBD bandwagon. Films are produced and released with multiple aims, including educating and entertaining the viewers.
TV SHOWS
Sentinel & Enterprise

As Massachusetts movie and TV show business booms, production union prepares for strike

A film production union is on the brink of going on strike, potentially bringing the Massachusetts’ mushrooming movie and TV show production industry to a halt. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) is moving ahead with a nationwide strike authorization vote as they’re in a contract battle with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cleveland.com

New this week: ‘Sopranos’ prequel, new Jon Stewart series, ‘La Brea’ on NBC & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including “The Soprano’s” prequel “The Many Saints of Newark,” which debuts in theaters and on HBO Max on Friday, “The Guilty,” a movie thriller starring Jake Gyllenhall that premieres on Netflix Friday, and “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” a new series starring comedy legend Jon Stewart, debuting on Apple TV+.
NEWARK, NJ
Rottentomatoes.com

Love Squid Game? Here Are 10 TV Shows and Movies Just Like It

South Korean survival drama Squid Game has assembled a massive fan base since it premiered September 17 on Netflix. Starting with 456 competitors in dire financial straits, the bloody and suspenseful series finds an increasingly smaller number of them competing in deadly takes on traditional children’s games in the hopes of being the one left standing to collect the grand prize of 45.6 billion won (or nearly $40 million).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
KROC News

Why Minnesota’s Covid Delta Variant Keeps Appearing in This Gross Place

Cases of the Covid-19 Delta variant are continuing to show up in this gross yet telling place in Minnesota. So why is that?. We've heard how the Delta variant has been super active in Minnesota right now, continuing to cause outbreaks and straining health resources across the state. And one of the most telling places health officials can tell that the variant is still active in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is in our wastewater.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Motley Fool

Hollywood Crews Eye Strike That Could Halt TV, Film Productions

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. Just when they thought it was safe to go back into production... One of Hollywood's major unions — representing 60,000 camera operators, set...
MOVIES
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy