CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

MN Man’s Reheated Hot Dish Opinion Sets Off Firestorm Online

By Adam
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few things Minnesotans take as much pride in as the tator tot hot dish. It could be said that there is no greater sign of friendship or northern hospitality than for a guest to be treated to a meal of hot dish straight from the oven. While the recipes may vary from one kitchen to another, the final result is the same -- a hearty, homemade meal to be shared amongst family and friends that somehow always has ample amounts of leftovers no matter how many helpings everyone has had.

mix949.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Sassafras Root Beer Is Illegal

There's nothing like an iced cold root beer soda on a hot day to quench your thirst, or a delectable root beer float with vanilla ice cream and topped with whipped cream to sweeten your day. Or, perhaps, as Bobby Flay recommends, you might add some bourbon to your root beer float for a little extra kick (via Food Network). The "root" in root beer is named for the root of the sassafras tree, an ingredient that has been used in traditional root beer recipes since the 1860s. In fact, sassafras consumption dates back even further, as indigenous peoples used it for medicinal purposes (via McGill). All Recipes reported that sassafras — aka ague tree, cinnamon wood, or saxifrax — has also been used to flavor toothpaste, in soap, and as an anti-itch solution for bug bites.
DRINKS
Y-105FM

SHOCKING! Chocolate Isn’t In Any of Minnesota’s 3 Favorite Candies

The National Retail Federation says all signs point toward Americans spending more and going all out to make Halloween 2021 bigger and better than ever. The NRF says "average consumers plan to spend $102.74 on costumes, candy, decorations, and greeting cards — $10 more than they planned to spend last year." A record $3-billion is expected to be spent on candy this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Y-105FM

Food Truck with ‘Absolute Best’ Fish is Driving Back to Rochester

Remember when we were all starting to emerge from the pandemic and eat at restaurants again? It was weird, right?! As we were still getting used to seeing people in person and not on Zoom, a food truck rolled into Rochester, Minnesota that claimed to have the "absolute best" fish. Based on your reviews, the lines are a bit long but the taste that you get at this food truck is some of the best. Ready for some good news? They are coming back to Rochester on Friday, October 1st!
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Only In Nebraska

People Drive From All Over Nebraska To Try The Sweet Corn Ice Cream At Ted & Wally’s

Sweet corn is something of a Nebraska staple; this is the Cornhusker State, after all. Ted & Wally’s Ultra-Premium Homemade Ice Cream in Omaha takes that very Nebraskan taste to the dessert table with its unique sweet corn ice cream. We’re guessing we don’t have to twist your arm to go to an ice cream […] The post People Drive From All Over Nebraska To Try The Sweet Corn Ice Cream At Ted & Wally’s appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEBRASKA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Bar Responds After ‘Complaint’ Of Not Being Child Friendly

OK, this just might be a pet peeve of mine, but seriously leave the infants and small children at home when you are heading out to a bar or brewery. Chances are they are a bar or brewery as they have chosen a business model that isn't based on serving that type of clientele, IE children. One local bar, after receiving a complaint about not having things for children took to social media with a response.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dish#Firestorm#Food Drink#Mn Man#Minnesotans#Duck Duck#Google Trends#Theorum
AM 1390 KRFO

How Tough Is It Being A Restaurant In Minnesota? This One Didn’t Make It 90 Days

With supply-line disruptions, a shortage of available workers, and people wanting to get out after spending a year indoors, for the most part, it's no wonder that some restaurants are having a tough time right now. One recent addition to Minneapolis, CHX, is already calling it quits, closing yesterday after only being in business at their new location for 90 days. Wow.
MINNESOTA STATE
Lincoln Courier

Restaurant review: Mekong Cafe dishes were fresh, hot and filling

Address: 1308 S. Second St. Website: restaurantportals.com/MekongCafe or search for the restaurant name on Facebook. Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4-9 p.m. Monday-Friday. Restaurant review:Homemade mango ice cream from Sabores was refreshing treat on hot day. My order: I had Crazy Noodle, a blend of stir-fried wide noodles,...
RESTAURANTS
MIX 94.9

Why Are Minnesotans Obsessed With this Food Item?

That is, if you can actually call it food. I'm talking about the return of the very popular McDonald's food item- the McRib. This is something that comes back every so often and when it does, people seem to go completely nuts for it. When I say it's not actually...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
On Milwaukee

Hot Dish Pantry to bring pierogi, hot dishes to 3rd Street Market Hall

Hot Dish Pantry, the heat-and-eat comfort food concept which debuted via pop-up last January, is slated to join the fray at the 3rd Street Market Hall this fall. The concept, which will feature ready-to-eat house-made pierogi, hot dishes and snacks, is slated debut as one of the four hawker stall tenants which will share a commissary kitchen with Dairyland Old Fashioned Hamburgers & Frozen Custard and Mid-Way Bakery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MIX 94.9

An Open Letter to Popcorn at Small Town Bars

This letter is long overdue. You have thanklessly been there for us for decades, and it's time you got some love and recognition. Thank you for waiting there for us under the warming lights of the popcorn machine. As we watch the clock at work tick down to the end of the day, you warmly wait behind the plexiglass for happy hour to begin.
RESTAURANTS
MIX 94.9

The Internet’s In an Uproar Over MN Woman’s Bacon-Wrapped Oreos

Everybody loves bacon, and everybody loves Oreos; but as one Minnesota woman found out the both of them together just goes too far. A photo posted to Twitter by Minnesota wife, mom, educator and former State Representative for Woodbury Kelly Fenton has gotten the world's attention, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly...disgusted.
MINNESOTA STATE
inregister.com

Dish: Basel’s Market’s Trio Sampler

What started as a popular food truck is now a permanent location on Highland Road in the shadow of LSU. Basel’s Market founder Kalyn Lindsly, whose family owns Calvin’s Bocage Market, opened the new spot in August, a refined and rustic respite serving shareables, breakfast and lunch. No surprise, Calvin’s...
FOOD & DRINKS
MIX 94.9

Is St. Cloud Getting A Sonic Restaurant?

Whenever a new restaurant opens in St. Cloud we get a flood of comments from people pining for a Sonic Drive In restaurant to come to town. Well, it appears that the wait might soon be coming to a close. There is currently a job posting on Linkedin looking to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KWQC

‘Most Adorable Small Town Restaurant in Iowa’ is located in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) --A quaint LeClaire cafe inside a 19th-century mansion perched on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi earned a distinguished title from a website devoted to all aspects of food. Mandy Harvey, owner of The Crane and Pelican Cafe,, joins PSL during “Shop Local” week to acquaint viewers with...
IOWA STATE
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Pizza Chain In 24 States, According To A Report

The pandemic and its related lockdowns upended the restaurant industry in ways that continue to reveal themselves. In 2020, U.S. consumption accounted for almost one-third of pizza sales worldwide — $46.24 billion out of $145 billion (via Zippia). That's a lot of pie! So what are we eating? Well, that depends largely on where you live. According to Thrillist, plain, old cheese pizza is the runaway favorite in 29 states. Surprisingly, only two states, Montana and Oregon, listed pepperoni as their preferred choice.
RESTAURANTS
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy