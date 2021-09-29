NC COVID-19 September 29 update: 4,789 new cases; new deaths reach seven-month high
RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its latest coronavirus statistics on Wednesday. Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday’s report with 4,789 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Although today’s number is higher than yesterday’s, the state has continued to see a downward trend in new cases since its most recent peak on September 11.www.wavy.com
