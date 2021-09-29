CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drury Releases COVID-19 Aid To Students

By Jason Rima
KTTS
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrury University is handing out nearly two-million dollars in federal pandemic relief aid to eligible students. It’s the third time the university has released federal student relief money since the American Rescue Plan (ARP) was passed. Students can get up to $1,500 in help based on financial need as document...

www.ktts.com

nbc15.com

More MMSD students, staff infected with COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 60 more students and staff in Madison Schools have been infected with COVID-19 from the previous week, district data show Wednesday. Madison Metropolitan School District’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 162 students and staff districtwide have tested positive for the virus, up from 99 last week. From the new total, 112 cases were confirmed within the past two weeks.
MADISON, WI
Daily Orange

Students should comply with changing COVID-19 guidelines

After most of the student population at Syracuse University received the COVID-19 vaccine, SU alluded to a return to normal. The Carrier Dome has been packed for football games, dining halls are full and the bulk of student life has returned. But emails regarding the prevalence of COVID-19 on campus, news stories of COVID-19 related hospitalizations, and the “RED” alert level mask mandate show how abnormal the public health situation actually is.
SYRACUSE, NY
fsunews.com

FSU students weigh in on COVID-19 procedures on campus

Florida State University reopened its doors to students and faculty last month. The university has resumed normal, pre-pandemic operations with face-to-face classes and in-person staffing to “support the university’s academic mission,” according to a university press release. However, FSU does request that students and faculty take precautions as individuals to...
FLORIDA STATE
KYTV

Drury University distributing nearly $2 million in pandemic relief to students

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury University will distribute another $1.99 million in federal pandemic relief aid directly to students. The funds come from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARP) federal stimulus granted to the university earlier in 2021. The payments mark the third such federal student relief effort from the university since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
manisteenews.com

2 Kennedy students test positive for COVID-19

MANISTEE — Two Kennedy Elementary students tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to a notification sent out to Manistee Area Public Schools staff and families by superintendent Ron Stoneman. Per guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, MAPS students in close contact with a positive case...
MANISTEE, MI
theorion.com

COVID-19 deadlines expose vaccinated students

The five-week gap between the start of August classes at Chico State and the Sept. 30 CSU cutoff for COVID-19 vaccine certification allowed hundreds of unvaccinated students to access campus facilities alongside vaccinated students. However, Chico State announced Friday that 314 students have been removed from in-person classes for failure...
CHICO, CA
advocatemag.com

RISD teacher, student have died of COVID-19

A staff member from Richardson ISD’s Christa McAuliffe Learning Center, the district’s alternative learning campus, and a student from Berkner High School both died last week as a result of complications from coronavirus, according to a letter Monday from superintendent Jeannie Stone. Families of CMLC teacher Eroletta Piascyk, known as...
RICHARDSON, TX
abc17news.com

AP: Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A growing number of school districts in the U.S. are using federal pandemic funding on athletics projects. One school district in Iowa is spending $100,000 on a weight room renovation, while another in Wisconsin is spending $1.6 million on new synthetic turf fields. School officials argue the projects support students’ physical and mental health, but critics tell The Associated Press the spending clashes with the intent of the pandemic relief. Education experts say the funding should go toward tutoring and other costs to help students recover learning loss. Some critics blame state and federal officials for failing to make sure the money is used appropriately.
IOWA CITY, IA
CBS Baltimore

Bowie State University To Participate In National HBCU Initiative Aimed To Help Students Network

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Bowie State University announced that they will participate, along with 28 other HBCUs and Strada Education Network, in a new initiative aimed at creating meaningful connections between work and education. The initiative is powered by an initial $25 million grant from Strada. “We are pleased to have been invited by Strada Education Network to play a role in shaping this initiative. Our institution has a proud history of supporting and graduating students who go on to be leaders, innovators, and change-makers in our community,” said BSU President and Strada Trustee Aminta H. Breaux. “What has resulted is a...
BOWIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Bowie State University Awarded Nearly $10M In Federal Funding To Boost Public Health Workforce Program

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland lawmakers on Monday announced $9,899,758 in American Rescue Plan Funding for Bowie State University’s Public Health Information and Technology (PHIT) Workforce program and the school’s COVID-19 data collection. The funding, which came from the Department of Health and Human Services through the American Rescue Plan, was announced by U.S. Senators Cardin and Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer and Anthony Brown; all are Maryland Democrats. The PHIT Workforce program aims to train over 4,000 students from underrepresented communities in public health informatics and technology. The funding will help the university recruit and train participants, get paid internships and placement into public health agencies for those participants to enter and diversify the PHIT workforce. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the systemic health inequities in our country. We have seen large gaps in public health reporting especially around race and ethnicity data, bolstering the need for a public health workforce representative of its community,” the lawmakers said in a statement. “The best way to ensure that we are equipped for the next public health emergency is to increase skilled training and to diversify our future workforce to truly reflect those they are serving in the health care system.”
BOWIE, MD
CBS Denver

Colorado Schools Encouraged To Take Part In Free, In-School COVID Testing

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – One month after opting into the state’s weekly in-school COVID-19 testing program, Mapleton Public Schools is hoping to get more students and staff to take part. Meanwhile, state leaders are urging more districts and schools to join the free program. Weeks into the new school year, there have already been COVID-19 twists and turns at Explore Pre K-8 in Thornton. “The new variant kind of took hold, and all of a sudden we were backpedaling a little bit,” said director Jim Lefebvre. (credit: CBS) Among masking and social distancing, Lefebvre says in-school testing has helped navigate it all. Explore is...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia University Extends Indoor Mask Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KDKA) – West Virginia University is extending its indoor mask mandate through Oct. 20. The requirement was put in place in September and set to be reevaluated early this month. The university says that while cases and quarantines among WVU employees and students are low compared to the rest of the state, hospitalizations throughout the area and state are high. “We want to continue to be a good community partner to help further prevent the spread of the delta variant, and keeping these indoor mask requirements in place is the right decision given we have not yet seen a substantial decrease in hospitalization rates,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, dean of the School of Public Health and associate vice president for Health Affairs, in a news release. The mandate applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status. The university says about 75% of its employees and 79% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they’re fully vaccinated, and the rates keep increasing.
MORGANTOWN, WV
93.1 WZAK

Education Department Promises Significant Changes To Confusing Federal Student Loan Forgiveness Program ‘Over The Coming Months’

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. In 2007, former President George W. Bush signed into law the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which grants loan forgiveness to people who work at non-profits or in the public sector once they’ve made payments for10 years—or at least that’s what it’s supposed to do. Unfortunately, many borrowers have found the program to be a janky, disorganized whirlwind of confusion and disappointment ever since 2017, the first year that loan recipients would have been eligible for forgiveness.
EDUCATION
LocalNewsMatters.org

Anticipating increase in student misbehavior, California releases new discipline guidelines

SCHOOLS SHOULD OFFER more counseling, suspend fewer students and address the underlying mental health challenges of students who misbehave in class, according to the state’s new school discipline guidelines. The guidelines, released last month by the California Department of Education, are intended to help schools navigate an anticipated uptick in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTTS

Republic School District Holds Job Fair

The Republic School District is hosting a job fair this Friday, October 8, from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Republic School District is HIRING! We’re looking for individuals who enjoy working with students and having a positive impact on their lives to fill a variety of open positions. Interested individuals are invited to a JOB FAIR on Friday, October 8. Candidates can simply show up any time between 9:00-1:00 for an on site interview for the position(s) of their choosing. No appointment is needed.
JOBS

