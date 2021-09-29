Big first half by HMS too much for Alta-Aurelia to recover from

The Big Reds traveled to Wintersville Friday and raced to a 27-0 halftime lead and returned south on Route 7 with a 41-19 victory in hand. The Reds offense went three-and-out on their first drive but used a 57-yard punt by Jake Heatherington to pin the Redskins on their own six-yard line. On their first offensive play, Redskins QB Eli Powell mishandled a handoff and Jaiden Kesterson recovered it setting the offense up first-and-goal from the three-yard line. On third-and-goal from the four-yard line, Heatherington scrambled to his right and found Colt Sechrest across the field in the back of the end zone for the touchdown. The PAT was blocked and the lead was 6-0. It took the Reds just over a minute to add to their lead and the defense was to thank for the score as Ray Ray Pettigrew stepped in front of a Eli Powell pass at the 34-yard line and raced untouched for the interception return for a touchdown. The Lucas Littell PAT made the score 13-0.

FOOTBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO