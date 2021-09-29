CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big first half by HMS too much for Alta-Aurelia to recover from

By Jen Olson
Storm Lake Times
 8 days ago

Quarterback Kooper Ebel rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 119 yards and two touchdowns as HMS raced out to a 46-6 lead at halftime and the Hawks went on to defeat Alta-Aurelia 66-22 in a district game last Friday at Hartley. Ebel ran for 212 yards...

