CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bucs add CB Richard Sherman to injury-ravaged secondary

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qwYUn_0cBo8wvL00
Buccaneers Sherman Footbasll FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) is seen during the NFL football Super Bowl 54 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason. Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File) (Gregory Payan)

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback and Super Bowl champion who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason.

Sherman got a one-year deal Wednesday and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary.

“He’s the all-time great quarterback reaching out, and anytime he makes that call, it’s a very difficult opportunity to pass up,” Sherman said on his podcast.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman spent the last three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL's top defenders with Seattle, helping the Seahawks win the 2013 title and go to the Super Bowl the next season. He played seven seasons in Seattle (2011-17).

He was involved in several incidents during the summer, including being arrested in July at the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond, Washington. Sherman, 33, was charged with five misdemeanors, including two counts of domestic violence, plus resisting arrest, DUI and reckless endangerment.

He pleaded not guilty to those charges while saying on social medial he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions. A pretrial hearing is set for Friday.

Sherman has the most interceptions in the league over the last 10 seasons (36). He also has been a star in the playoffs and was selected to the NFL Team of the Decade for the 2010s.

Tampa Bay has lost cornerbacks Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean to injuries.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers CB Richard Sherman drops truth bomb on expectations after joining forces with Tom Brady

Richard Sherman is not yet done in the NFL. The veteran cornerback will begin another chapter in his football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after signing a deal with the reigning Super Bowl champions. This means that he will be on the same team as Tom Brady, whose team once defeated Sherman and the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Now, Sherman is looking forward to help the Bucs defend their crown, though how much is left in his gas tank is something that’s a bit uncertain.
NFL
Audacy

Richard Sherman addresses 'unfortunate' arrest after signing with Bucs

Newly signed Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman says his July arrest was "regrettable." Speaking with reporters from team practice just hours after his signing was announced, Sherman said the July incident prompted him to take up therapy, which he called a "silver lining." "Obviously it was an unfortunate situation, and regrettable,"...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Watch as Richard Sherman Signs with Tom Brady’s Bucs

FRISCO - Cowboys fans hope Dallas’ decision-making here is more sound than Tampa Bay’s - because the defending Super Bowl champs on Wednesday just signed free agent cornerback Richard Sherman. Many of the “Why didn’t we sign him?” cries are silly. But not this one. Sherman, who played for Dallas...
NFL
fox40jackson.com

NFL veteran Richard Sherman travels to Florida for Bucs workout: report

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman is traveling to Tampa Bay for a workout with the Buccaneers on Tuesday that could lead to a deal, according to multiple reports. Sherman, a three-time All-Pro, is traveling to Florida for a workout with the Bucs after quarterback Tom Brady made a push to recruit the longtime Seattle Seahawks star, the NFL Network reported.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
sacramentosun.com

Report: CB Richard Sherman makes visit to Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are moving closer to signing free agent cornerback Richard Sherman, NFL Network reported Tuesday. With a need to bolster their secondary, the Bucs will hold an in-person meeting with Sherman, per the report. Coach Bruce Arians confirmed a week ago that Bucs general manager Jason Licht...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers reportedly reached out to CB Richard Sherman

Replacing what rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn had already brought to the defense won’t be easy for the Carolina Panthers. But they’re going to have to try. An early attempt, in a report confirmed by Joseph Person of The Athletic, has the Panthers having already reached out to free agent Richard Sherman. Carolina is now one of a handful of teams—along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers—to have noted interest in Sherman.
NFL
USA Today

Twitter reacts to Richard Sherman signing with the Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another future Hall of Famer to their roster Wednesday, signing five-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman to a one-year deal. Bucs fans had strong reactions to the move on Twitter, but not all of them were positive:
NFL
Pewter Report

Is New Bucs CB Sherman Fast Enough – Or Past His Prime?

New Bucs cornerback Richard Sherman is one of the best in the league at his position … in his prime. Sherman signed a one-year deal worth $1.35 million plus incentives with Tampa Bay to help the Bucs’ depleted secondary. The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All Pro was selected as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade Team, alongside new Tampa Bay teammates Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Richard Sherman
Bay News 9

Cornerback Richard Sherman announces he's joining Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — Five-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman is joining the Bucs. Sherman, 33, announced Wednesday on his podcast that he would be signing with the Bucs. “I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help (Tampa Bay) win. “This was an opportunity...
NFL
FanSided

Will the Cardinals regret not signing All-Pro CB Richard Sherman?

Veteran cornerback Richard Sherman recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Would he have been a good fit for the Arizona Cardinals?. For the last 10 years, Richard Sherman has been a thorn in the side of the Arizona Cardinals. During Sherman’s tenure’s with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, the veteran corner went up against the Cardinals 18 times and he accumulated a total of 22 pass breakups and seven interceptions in these matchups.
NFL
bucsnation.com

Bucs Nation Podcast: Buccaneers Defense Gets Help by Adding Richard Sherman

After waiting two days for the news to break, the Monday Morning Xtra Point crew got together. And former NFL quarterback Brandon Doughty & Len Martez finally got their chance to discuss the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signing free agent cornerback Richard Sherman. During the podcast, Brandon explained why he liked...
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs CB Sherman Addresses July Arrest, Personal Growth

Richard Sherman is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, and Bucs fans everywhere are rejoicing. But Sherman’s career looked like it could be over just a few months ago, when he was arrested in July on five misdemeanor charges. The charges included driving under the influence and second-degree criminal trespassing. Sherman crashed his SUV in a construction zone before trying to bust through the door of a family member’s home.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#Seahawks#American Football#Bucs#Cb#Ap#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Pro Bowler#The Associated Press
MassLive.com

Richard Sherman signs with Buccaneers; will CB play vs. Patriots?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing some much-needed help at cornerback in the form of the top free agent available in the NFL. Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman announced Wednesday in the debut episode of his podcast that he is signing with the Buccaneers. The veteran cornerback was spotted as a participant in Tampa Bay’s practice on Wednesday, wearing No. 5. Initially, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Sherman is expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. However, the cornerback reportedly said later on that it would be “foolish” to think he would see the field so quickly.
NFL
Yardbarker

Veteran free-agent CB Richard Sherman visiting with Buccaneers

The Buccaneers showed interest in Sherman after starting corner Sean Murphy-Bunting dislocated his elbow in Week 1. Bunting was placed on injured reserve and is eligible to return after three weeks. The Athletic's Joe Person reported over the weekend that the Carolina Panthers had reached out to Sherman following Jaycee...
NFL
NESN

Will Richard Sherman Play Against Patriots? Bucs Coach Leaves Door Ajar

Richard Sherman joined Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their pursuit to defend their crown earlier this week, just in time to help the signal-caller against his former team. The Buccaneers will travel to New England to face the Patriots on “Sunday Night Football,” and Tampa Bay defensive...
NFL
chatsports.com

Richard Sherman signs with Bucs and this 12 gets more frustrated

I don’t get what the Seahawks are trying to do this season. They need a good cornerback but now Richard Sherman is now a Buccaneer. And Sherman signed for relatively little to go to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers signed Sherman to a one-year deal worth a total of $2.25 million with $500 thousand guaranteed. Seattle had this money but didn’t get Richard Sherman.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
San Francisco Chronicle

Former 49ers corner Richard Sherman excited to join Bucs

Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback who has dealt with offseason legal issues, is the latest high-profile player to sign with the Buccaneers in hopes of helping Tom Brady win another Super Bowl. Sherman, a Stanford alum who spent the past three seasons with the 49ers, got a one-year deal...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians: Richard Sherman played “really, really well” in Bucs debut

Cornerback Richard Sherman went from out of football at this point last week to starting for the Buccaneers against the Patriots on Sunday night and there were doubts about that being a good idea for the Tampa defense. Sherman played all but one defensive snap in the Bucs’ 19-17 road...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
58K+
Followers
66K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy