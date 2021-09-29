Travel Delays Expected from West Pipkin Road Widening Project
Polk County’s $66.3 million road-widening projects to relieve congestion and improve traffic safety along West Pipkin Road is now underway. However, adding travel lanes to increase traffic flow requires lane closures during construction that can slow traffic. Over the next three years, motorists driving along the West Pipkin Road corridor between Medulla Road and State Road 37 (S. Florida Avenue) should expect slower traffic due to intermittent lane closures needed to maintain worker and driver safety. Lane closures will vary by location, length, and duration as construction covers the nearly four-mile-long project.lakelandgazette.info
