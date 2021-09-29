Travel Delays Expected from West Pipkin Road Widening Project

A water, wastewater and fiber-optic boring project by the City of Winter Haven will keep Eloise Loop Road closed to through traffic between Eagle Lake Loop Road and Rifle Range Road until Friday, October 29. Due to unexpected subsoil conditions and repeated mechanical interruptions, the City’s contractor was granted an extension until the end of the month to finish the multiple mile-long bores and restore the roadway. Closing Eloise Loop Road remains necessary because over-sized boring equipment intrudes into travel lanes, which creates safety concerns for workers and traffic alike.

WINTER HAVEN, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO