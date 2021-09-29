CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Travel Delays Expected from West Pipkin Road Widening Project

Polk County’s $66.3 million road-widening projects to relieve congestion and improve traffic safety along West Pipkin Road is now underway. However, adding travel lanes to increase traffic flow requires lane closures during construction that can slow traffic. Over the next three years, motorists driving along the West Pipkin Road corridor between Medulla Road and State Road 37 (S. Florida Avenue) should expect slower traffic due to intermittent lane closures needed to maintain worker and driver safety. Lane closures will vary by location, length, and duration as construction covers the nearly four-mile-long project.

Lakeland Gazette

Eloise Loop Road Closed Through End of October

A water, wastewater and fiber-optic boring project by the City of Winter Haven will keep Eloise Loop Road closed to through traffic between Eagle Lake Loop Road and Rifle Range Road until Friday, October 29. Due to unexpected subsoil conditions and repeated mechanical interruptions, the City’s contractor was granted an extension until the end of the month to finish the multiple mile-long bores and restore the roadway. Closing Eloise Loop Road remains necessary because over-sized boring equipment intrudes into travel lanes, which creates safety concerns for workers and traffic alike.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Lakeland, FL
