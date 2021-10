Paris-Roubaix was cancelled last year for the first time since the Second World War as cycling fans were deprived of one of the highlights of the sporting calendar.It was then postponed in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic took hold once more. But now, after an 18-month wait, the French cobbles return this weekend just one week after a superb world championships.And it is a momentous year for the historic race as finally we have ourselves a Women’s Paris-Roubaix, a long overdue addition to the cycling season.The women’s race will take place on Saturday and be followed by the men’s...

CYCLING ・ 5 DAYS AGO