Industrial Trades Career Fair held at Cajundome Convention Center

Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) and South Louisiana Community College hosted the Industrial Trades Career Fair on Wednesday at the Cajundome Convention Center. The event took place from 9 a.m. to noon.

"I know with the pandemic many events went to a virtual format. and virtual format doesn't necessarily work for every industry. The industrial trades is one of those that tends to draw more applicants when it is in a face-to-face format," said Ryan Leagrange of LEDA. "So we are hosting this event at the Cajun Dome Convention Center."

Companies participating at the event were hiring for industrial positions across Acadiana, including warehouse workers, mechanics, heavy equipment operators, carpenters, truck drivers, welders, crane operators, various manufacturing positions and more.

"The region has long history of producing skilled industrial workers and there are numerous employment opportunities across Acadiana for them," says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of LEDA. "LEDA, SLCC and community partners continue to identify companies with skilled trades openings and connect them with our qualified workforce."

As with any job fair, attendees were encouraged to review the list of participating companies and identify the ones they would like to meet with at the event. A full list of participating companies and their openings can be found at www.lafayette.org/industrialtrades [Notes:lafayette.org] .

"Our mission is to work with business and industry to build our local workforce, and this job fair will allow hundreds of job seekers to meet with hiring companies in person to put them on a path to a long-term career," said Nancy Roy, Interim Director of Business Development and Community Education for SLCC's Corporate College.

Along with the companies, representatives from Acadiana Workforce Solutions and South Louisiana Community College were on hand to meet with job seekers to explain job services and training opportunities.

The job fair was free and open to the public.