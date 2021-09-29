CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Reaches base three times in loss

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Hernandez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run Tuesday in the Nationals' 3-1 loss to the Rockies. Hernandez was relegated to a bench role in his return from the paternity list Saturday, but he's since started over Andrew Stevenson in each of the past three contests, going a collective 3-for-9 with two walks and two runs. He'll be in the lineup again Wednesday for the series finale in Colorado, manning left field and batting fifth.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Washington's Yadiel Hernandez scratched on Friday, Andrew Stevenson batting eighth

Washington Nationals outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is not starting in Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Andrew Stevenson will man left field and bat eighth after Yadiel Hernandez was scratched in Washington on Friday evening. In a matchup against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, Stevenson's FanDuel salary stands at $2,700.
MLB
calltothepen.com

The Milwaukee Brewers may regret this failure

The Milwaukee Brewers are in the process of violating a basic dictum of athletics. Any time you have a chance to put a rival away, do it…or risk living to regret it. The Brewers Thursday lost a fourth straight game to the St. Louis Cardinals. The series began Monday in Milwaukee with the Brewers securely staked to a playoff spot as all-but-formal champions of the NL Central.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
numberfire.com

Kyle Tucker sent to Astros' bench on Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is not starting in Friday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Tucker will sit on Friday night after Jose Siri was announced as Houston's right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 412 batted balls this season, Tucker has produced a 11.4% barrel rate and a .300...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Stevenson
CBS Sports

College football rankings: Cincinnati up to No. 3, Kentucky surges into top 10 in new CBS Sports 130

Following a college football weekend where the scores and results established some tiers in the sport, Cincinnati had arguably the biggest statement win in taking down Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The Bearcats now find themselves in a position to be a College Football Playoff contender in 2021 after passing the second of two nonconference road tests against Power Five teams, leading to Cincy jumping the likes of Iowa, Penn State and Oklahoma to land at No. 3 in the new CBS Sports 130.
KENTUCKY STATE
FanSided

NY Mets prospect traded for Rich Hill is on fire in Single-A

All it cost the New York Mets to pick up Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays in July was an injured veteran reliever, Tommy Hunter, and a minor league catcher none of us were familiar with. Since joining the Mets, Hill has performed close to what I think everyone...
MLB
Audacy

Here's how much money Freddie Freeman is expected to command this offseason

It won't be cheap, but all signs seem to point to Freddie Freeman remaining with the Atlanta Braves beyond the 2021 season. ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Wednesday that while Freeman figures to command a pretty large contract this winter, the belief is that the reigning National League MVP will ultimately re-sign with the Braves:
MLB
NBC Chicago

Kyle Schwarber Says Cubs Release ‘One of Better Things' for Career

Playoff-minded Schwarber: Non-tender ‘better’ for career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyle Schwarber, the first homegrown core player kicked to the curb by the Cubs during their nine-month roster purge, watched Kris Bryant’s Wrigley Field homecoming Friday from the other side of town. Among other things, he wondered whether...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Series Finale
CBS Sports

Nationals' Josh Bell: Plates one, reaches base thrice

Bell went 2-for-3 with one RBI and a walk in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Reds. Bell singled in the third inning, driving in Lane Thomas for the first run of the game. He's reached base safely three times in eight of his last 16 games. The 28-year-old is slashing .257/.340/.482 with 27 long balls, 86 RBI and 70 runs scored in 530 plate appearances.
MLB
New Jersey Herald

New York Mets, Boston Red Sox announce Wednesday night lineups

The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox wrap up their two-game series on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Fenway Park. The game will broadcast on SNY in New York and nationally on ESPN nationally. Sports Betting:Mets at Red Sox odds, picks and prediction. Wednesday's...
MLB
The Spun

3 Colleges Named Potential Landing Spots For Urban Meyer

It seems inevitable at this point that Urban Meyer will spiral his way out of the NFL, whether it be because of his team’s performance or his off-field troubles. Meyer, 57, is off to an 0-4 start as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. And it’s starting to look like the Jaguars won’t win a single game this year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Teoscar Hernandez: Steals base, drives in three

Hernandez went 3-for-5 with three RBI, one run scored and a steal in Sunday's 12-4 win over the Orioles. Hernandez knocked an RBI single in the first inning and drove in two more in the fourth. He also collected his 12th stolen base of the year. The 28-year-old outfielder improved his slash line to .296/.346/.524 with 116 RBI and 61 extra-base hits through 595 plate appearances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Justin Steele: Yields three homers in loss

Steele (3-4) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts in five innings, taking the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader versus the Cardinals. The left-hander put too many runners on base, as all three home runs he allowed plated a pair of runs....
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy