Nationals' Yadiel Hernandez: Reaches base three times in loss

Hernandez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run Tuesday in the Nationals' 3-1 loss to the Rockies. Hernandez was relegated to a bench role in his return from the paternity list Saturday, but he's since started over Andrew Stevenson in each of the past three contests, going a collective 3-for-9 with two walks and two runs. He'll be in the lineup again Wednesday for the series finale in Colorado, manning left field and batting fifth.