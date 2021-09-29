Biden pushes '$0' price tag claim as his sprawling social spending package reaches critical juncture
Democrats are hanging a $0 price tag on their $3.5 trillion social and climate spending spree ahead of Thursday's crucial vote on President Joe Biden's legislative agenda. Liberal Democrats have joined the White House in contending the expansive partisan reconciliation package is deficit-neutral in the hope it will entice centrist members of their party to support it. The liberals are threatening to withhold their support for the separate Senate-passed $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, potentially dooming it in the House, unless the reconciliation bill passes first.gazette.com
