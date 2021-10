A team’s big time players are expected to show up in big games. And although Sporting Kansas City’s midweek match at FC Dallas was not a showdown with the two clubs they are battling with at the top of the West, it was a critical win. Left winger Daniel Salloi, The Hungarian Houdini, The Hungarian Assassin, whatever you want to call him, found net twice and fellow money-man right winger Johnny Russell finished a spot kick in a match dominated by a cool and efficient Sporting side.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO