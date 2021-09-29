CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

From Tormentor To Mentor: Larry Simmons’ journey from a life of chaos to one of service

By zengernews
New Pittsburgh Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce a man who brought chaos to his own household, Larry Simmons now channels his energies to peace and restoration in his community. A father of five with seven grandchildren who is married for 17 years to his third wife, Edna, Simmons said his “two former wives were the recipients of a lot of abuse kept in our home.” Similarly, his children — Stephen, Preston, Micah, Laiken and Kennedy — “were exposed to a lot of damage done in those relationships, and it took time to mend that damage,” he said.

newpittsburghcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

Missouri CB Green IV's journey from the box to football, fatherhood

In his quieter moments, Allie Green IV finds himself reflecting on the lessons of his late high school coach, Andrew Jackson. Jackson often pops up in his mind when little else is happening, when Green is alone with just his thoughts. In bigger moments, Jackson’s influence shines through. Jackson saw...
MISSOURI STATE
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Society
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
Montgomery County, MD
Society
Knowridge Science Report

If not for 2-year-old, young mom might have died

The night she turned 37, Barbara Jackson put her 2-year-old daughter Olivia Copeland to bed and walked to the kitchen. She felt a little odd but didn’t think much of it. The next thing Barbara remembers, she was in the hospital. Doctors were telling her she was a rare survivor of cardiac arrest. Doctors also said they didn’t know why it happened, leaving Barbara concerned it would happen again.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Convicted Columbia murderer Ernest Lee Johnson set to be executed Tuesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Convicted Columbia murderer Ernest Lee Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday night in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Johnson was convicted of a triple murder at Casey's General Store along Rice Road in Columbia in 1995. In February of 1994, Johnson robbed the convenience store after using drugs and hit, shot, and stabbed The post Convicted Columbia murderer Ernest Lee Johnson set to be executed Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Domestic Violence
hngn.com

Brian Laundrie' Parents May Face Obstruction and Accessory Charges; Fugitive Sighted in Tennessee, North Carolina Border

A former federal prosecutor said Brian Laundrie's parents may face obstruction and accessory charges if they gave law police false information. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have not been charged with any crimes as of yet. Critics, on the other hand, have been monitoring their every move and are dubious of their assertions that they have no knowledge of their son Brian's whereabouts.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Missouri Independent

Missouri executes Ernest Johnson by lethal injection

Missouri carried out the death sentence of Ernest Johnson Tuesday evening, ending his life with an injection of pentobarbital at the state prison in Bonne Terre. Johnson’s case drew national attention in recent weeks, with a range of public figures — from former Gov. Bob Holden to Pope Francis — urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson […] The post Missouri executes Ernest Johnson by lethal injection appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Parents Magazine

Mississippi Homecoming Queen Gives Crown to Student Who Lost Mom to Cancer That Very Morning

It's a moment most girls dream of, but just seconds after she was crowned her high school's homecoming queen, Nyla Covington gave up her tiara. Onlookers reported having chills as they watched the senior at Forrest County Agricultural High School in Brooklyn, Mississippi, remove the coveted crown and place it on the head of her friend and classmate Brittany Walters.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
koxe.com

Mason Ridge Amason, 17

Mason Ridge Amason was called home to the Lord on September 30, 2021 at the tender age of 17. He was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 12, 2004. He is preceded in death by many loving family members belonging to the genealogy of Joe Thomas Amason and wife Polly (Thomas) Amason as well as genealogy of Samuel Franklin Gladden and wife Lois (Stough) Gladden on his maternal side; an anonymous donor via the California Cryobank was used to conceive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Niagara Gazette

Holy journey: From cop to called

There’s a certain mysticism that comes from Orthodox faiths, a sense of something sacred, Holy and somehow different. And so it was years ago that Raphael K. Barberg was helping his friend Mike Caputy with a music program at the Assembly of God Full Gospel Tabernacle in Orchard Park. Barberg,...
BUFFALO, NY
New Pittsburgh Courier

Breonna Taylor Memorial Endowment opens nursing student scholarship program

The life and legacy of Breonna Taylor will continue to live on through a scholarship program in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Earlier this week, Thrive Causemetics, a Los Angeles-based luxury cosmetics brand, made a $100,000 donation to the Breonna Taylor Memorial Endowment. The generous gift will be used to launch a scholarship program for nursing students at the University of Louisville. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, Thrive Causemetics also hopes the donation will help others to pitch in and help the program reach the $2 million full endowment “needed to ensure the scholarship lives on forever.”
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy