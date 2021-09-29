From Tormentor To Mentor: Larry Simmons’ journey from a life of chaos to one of service

Once a man who brought chaos to his own household, Larry Simmons now channels his energies to peace and restoration in his community. A father of five with seven grandchildren who is married for 17 years to his third wife, Edna, Simmons said his “two former wives were the recipients of a lot of abuse kept in our home.” Similarly, his children — Stephen, Preston, Micah, Laiken and Kennedy — “were exposed to a lot of damage done in those relationships, and it took time to mend that damage,” he said.