CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Drive-Thru Haunted Car Wash Returning To Evansville in 2021

By Travis Sams
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This October, there will be several haunted attractions popping up in the Evansville area but none quite this unique. We have all been to haunted houses before. It's the thing to do in October. Some people don't like to go because they are afraid of the "creatures" that pop out of nowhere and scare the heck out of them. However, how would you feel about going to one and being protected from those "creatures" by being locked inside your own vehicle?

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Halloween Fun At Lynnville Park On October 16th

Lynnville Park in Lynnville, Indiana will be hosting Holloween at the park next weekend, and the whole family will want to get in on the fun. As we are all in the fall spirit, it's time to also get into the Halloween spirit too. There are so many things that you can do this fall that you and the whole family would have a blast doing. We have covered a lot of these things that you can do this fall including pumpkin patches and farms all around Southern Indiana that you can visit, haunted carwashes, and 31 things to celebrate in IN, KY, & IL during October if Halloween isn't your thing. Like I said, several things to do here in the Evansville area this October. There's one more thing that you can add to the list too.
LYNNVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Wild Video Shows Zebras Who Escaped from an Illinois Pumpkin Farm

What did my eyes just see? If I didn't know better, I'd think these were zebras running wild in Illinois. Shockingly, that's absolutely correct. Here's the backstory from what I've learned after doing some investigative work. Before I tell you the how and why, check out the video that was shared on TikTok of these Illinois...zebras.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
State
Indiana State
Evansville, IN
Cars
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Owensboro Skeletons Have Their Own Instagram Page

The Brizendine Nature Park has a half-mile walk decorated with pumpkins and Halloween scenes perfect for the whole family. Families are encouraged to stop and take pictures, judge the pumpkins and pick their favorite ones, and even post to the Greenville Tourism Facebook Page. How Many of These Kentucky Attractions...
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Deer Slammed Into Michigan Teen During Cross Country Race

A 13-year-old was badly injured after a deer hit her at full speed during a cross-country meet at Delta College. On Saturday, September 25th, 8th grader Madison Sylvester was absolutely clobbered by a deer in Saginaw County, Michigan. This was a full-size, adult deer hitting a runner that was only 5-foot tall and 100 pounds. Reading the headline of a person getting hit by a deer almost sounds like a joke. However, this was no laughing matter to Madison and her family. This crazy run-in with wildlife resulted in a pretty bad concussion and a broken collarbone for the young teen. Her father talked to ABC 12 about how traumatic the situation was for everyone,
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Newburgh Photographer Needs Your Help Finding ‘The Woman in the Rainbow’

Lynn Renne of Newburgh needs your help. She's trying to track down the woman she captured in a once-in-a-lifetime moment. After last Sunday's rain came through the area, Lynn spotted a rainbow arching over Newburgh's riverfront. Like most of us do when we see a rainbow, she grabbed her camera to snap a photo to share on social media. But unlike most rainbow photos, she captured something more.
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wash#Haunted House#The Haunted#Royal Express Car Wash
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How to Keep Your Pumpkins From Rotting & Keep Wildlife Safe (VIDEO)

Pumpkin season is upon us and with pumpkins come cute little porch decorations. My husband, Joe, is a neighborhood favorite among our local squirrels and raccoons because he always leaves a bag of corn in the driveway after he hunts and boy to they come from miles around to enjoy the buffet. He gets frustrated because they open the bag but I mean really all they are doing is surviving.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Beautiful Indiana Shelter Dog Is Looking For A Hand To Pet Her [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Hi, I'm Zoey! I'm 5 years old, heartworm positive, and I was transferred in from Hopkins County Humane with 7 puppies. Just so you know, I'm a total lap dog. I don't need a lot of exercise but love toys. I'm very sweet and will paws at you when you stop petting me. COme give me some love at the VHS! $150 is my adoption fee.
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Sign Up Now to Compete in Evansville’s Spooky Pride Costume Contest

We are getting closer to the big event! The Virtual Spooky River City Pride event is coming up on October 23rd and we can't wait!. So if you don't know, the pride event planned for later this month was changed to a virtual event because of the continuing pandemic and additional cases of the Delta variant. It is the hope of the organizers at River City Pride that this decision will help protect the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQIA+ in our community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Cause To Celebrate! McDonald’s Is Bringing Back McRib November 1st

Not to be confrontational, but if I have to listen to people extoll the virtues of pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that, from lattes to wallpaper to three-piece suits, then you can indulge me for a few seconds on the return of one of the finest fast-food sandwiches evah! Yes, we're talking the McDonald's McRib. Mickey Dee's made it Christmas in September with the announcement yesterday.
RESTAURANTS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Watch a Missouri Dog’s Pure Joy of 1st Ride with the Windows Down

You are hopefully having a great day although I doubt it's anywhere close to the awesomeness of this Missouri dog experiencing the windows down on a car for the first time. We live in a complicated world which is why I love the simple happiness of this pooch so much. Forget your troubles and just embrace the fun of the air through your pug nostrils. This video was captured in St. Louis recently based on the share I also saw on Rumble.
MISSOURI STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy