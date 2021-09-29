CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCNA Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ: NCNA) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to NuCana announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Acelarin (NUC-1031), currently being evaluated in a Phase III study (NuTide:121) for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced biliary tract cancer.

