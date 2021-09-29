NCNA Stock: Why It Substantially Increased Today

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend annually for 49 years. Altria Group has raised its dividend annually for 52 years. Investors may be worried as the market enters another round of volatility. But that's par for the course in the stock market, and investors should sit tight and ride it out. There's bound to be better times and worse times, but historically, the broader market has always recovered from downticks and come out on top.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO