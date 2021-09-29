CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers urging administration to increase biofuels usage

stjosephpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of Midwest lawmakers Tuesday urged the Biden administration to increase biofuels usage and reject any reduction in blending requirements. After recent reports that the administration may be considering lowering the Renewable Volume Obligations, the group raised serious concerns about the harm a reduction in biofuels usage could cause to the administration's clean energy goals and economic stability of the renewable fuels marketplace.

stjosephpost.com

