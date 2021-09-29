CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Artist Ruben Orozco’s Drowning Girl Sculpture in Spanish River Sparks Conversation About Climate Change

By IE Staff
insideedition.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople in Bilbao, Spain, recently woke up to a disturbing sight. A sculpture appeared in the River Nervion depicting a young girl with her eyes wide open, who appears to be drowning. To the surprise of many, the 264-pound fiberglass statue was placed in the water in the middle of...

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 0

Related
matadornetwork.com

Drowning girl statue stuns residents in Spain

Appearing from the waters of Bilbao’s River Nervion is a creepy, realistic-looking face of a young girl drowning, and it has caught the attention of locals. This “drowning girl statue” is entitled “Bihar,” which means “tomorrow” in Basque, and was created by Mexican hyperrealist artist Ruben Orozco. This statute is for a campaign by the BBK Foundation, the charitable arm of Spanish lender Kutxabank, created to spark a conversation about sustainability and climate change.
VISUAL ART
ELLE DECOR

Artist Paula Whaley Is Changing the Way We View Art, One Sculpture at a Time

Paula Whaley, age 77, is something of a late bloomer. The Baltimore-based sculptor and doll-maker hasn’t always identified as an artist and even struggled to envision life as an artist while she worked in fashion. But in 1987, she felt called to work with clay as a way of healing after the death of her older brother, writer, and activist James Baldwin. Whaley was extremely close with “Jimmy,” who encouraged her early on to make art and whose influence continues to shape her work and life. Today, Whaley is best known for her mixed-media doll sculptures, no two exactly alike. Formed of clay, wood, metal, fabric, and other materials, the closed-eye figures don intricate, textured garments and offer deep, expressive gestures, appearing at once at rest and in motion. As embodiments of familial and ancestral memory, the pieces are emblematic of Whaley’s own spiritual connection to those who have come before her. Here, Whaley opens up about coming into her own as an artist, what gives her hope for today—and tomorrow—and what she wants to leave behind.
VISUAL ART
nwmissouri.edu

New sculpture inspires conversations about diversity, mental health

A new interactive sculpture on the Northwest Missouri State University campus highlights the role people share in building connections and uplifting others while raising awareness of mental illness. Wellness Services staff during a brief ceremony Tuesday afternoon unveiled the art installation, which is the creation of Elizabeth Herrick, a senior...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Drowning#Sparks#Mexican#Spanish
Design Milk

New Sculpture and “Necessary Obstacles” by Artist Ron Nagle

Acclaimed contemporary sculptor Ron Nagle is well-known for his perfectly crafted and highly curious objects – most measuring no larger than 5 inches. His latest work is on view at Matthew Marks Gallery in New York through October 23rd in an exhibition titled “Necessary Obstacles“. The exhibition features eighteen new...
VISUAL ART
dbrnews.com

Drowning girl statue causes a stir in Spain's Bilbao

Staring impassively out from the murky waters of Bilbao's River Nervion, the eerily lifelike face of a young girl drowning in the tide has been unsettling people in the Spanish city since she appeared unannounced last week.
ENTERTAINMENT
WISN

Haggerty Museum hosting conversation with artist

MILWAUKEE — Haggerty Museum of Art curator Emilia Layden joins Chernéy Amhara to talk about the "Sea and Self" exhibit from artist María Magdalena Campos-Pons currently on display. Haggerty is hosting a conversation with Campos-Pons that is free for the public to join. For more information on the exhibit, click...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Arts
thebrag.com

Slipknot drummer reveals how wearing ‘disgusting’ mask affected him

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed how wearing one of the band’s “disgusting” trademark masks affected him. During an appearance on 102.9 The Hog (via Ultimate Guitar), Weinberg was asked whether the band get to “pick out what you’re looking for” or “have input” when it comes to the masks.
MUSIC
Parents Magazine

Mississippi Homecoming Queen Gives Crown to Student Who Lost Mom to Cancer That Very Morning

It's a moment most girls dream of, but just seconds after she was crowned her high school's homecoming queen, Nyla Covington gave up her tiara. Onlookers reported having chills as they watched the senior at Forrest County Agricultural High School in Brooklyn, Mississippi, remove the coveted crown and place it on the head of her friend and classmate Brittany Walters.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
soapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Jennifer Gareis Is Moving!

Please join us in sending best wishes to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her entire family as they pack up and move to their new house. “Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to this home,” the actress revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting with her arms around 9-year-old daughter, Sofia in their living room. “We had a lot of tears, not only because of all the memories, but because we built this home from the ground up.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Artist's 60ft tree sculpture felled 'without his knowledge'

An artist whose 60ft (18m) sculpture was cut down "without his knowledge" wants "restitution" from the council. Last Tree Dreaming at Frome College was felled after a tree survey was carried out by Somerset County Council. The council said it only offers advice on tree removal but supported the college's...
VISUAL ART
Variety

Spanish Director Jaione Camborda on Childbirth, Death, Life and Spain’s Galicia in the ‘70s

Selected by Variety as a talent to track, Spain’s Jaione Camborda is developing her sophomore effort, “The Rye Horn,” a story that takes place in ‘70s Galicia. After a terrible event, midwife María is forced to become a fugitive and, to wrestle back her freedom, flee Galicia for Portugal along an old smugglers’ route. Camborda attended Prague’s FAMU film school and Munich’s University of Film and Television (HFF Munich). After several experimental shorts (“Wild Mane Crop,” “Nimbos”) her feature debut “Arima” took a New Waves Award at the Seville European Fest in 2019. “The Rye Horn” has been developed at two of Spain’s leading...
MOVIES
Collider

'Karma's World' Trailer Reveals Ludacris' Animated Series About a Girl Using Music to Change the World

Netflix has released the trailer and poster for Karma’s World, an upcoming animated series created and executive produced by rap legend Chris "Ludacris" Bridges. Inspired by his oldest daughter Karma, Bridges developed the series about an aspiring rapper who changes everyone around her with the power of music. Karma’s World will be available to stream on Netflix on October 15.
TV & VIDEOS
CBS LA

Hollywood Stars Rally To Support Boy With Autism After Father’s Viral Tweet

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A simple tweet from the father of a 15-year-old boy with autism has gone viral over the past week and prompted an outpouring of friendship and support, including from some big Hollywood stars. “Daniel, for the first time, was asked at his special needs school to write two things that he’d like to achieve,” Kevin Harrison of Nottingham, England, told CBS News Monday. “The first thing was learning to drive. And the second, which surprised us, was make some friends. And we didn’t understand that he understood the theory of friendship. And it happens a lot with...
CELEBRITIES
wiartonecho.com

Artist channeled grandmothers' energy to complete sturgeon sculpture

Artist Kathryn Corbiere says the energy of her two grandmothers – who both attended residential schools – helped her to overcome the challenges to complete the 15-foot grandmother sturgeon sculpture for the Gitche Name Wikwedong Reconciliation Garden. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
DESIGN
wmleader.com

Sculpture by ‘Astor Place cube’ artist Tony Rosenthal sells at auction

A largescale work by Tony Rosenthal — the artist behind the famous Astor Place cube called “The Alamo” — has sold at auction for $62,500 to a New York dealer. The 9-foot tall, 1,000-pound piece, titled “Lovers,” is made with brushed aluminum. The sculpture was up for bidding from Roland Auctions in Glen Cove, NY, as part of Rosenthal’s personal collection and was formerly housed on his lawn in Southampton.
DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy