Increasingly climate-friendly cattle: Feeding the push toward efficiency
Often, the public wants to know: Is there such thing as a climate-friendly cow?. In the summer of 2020, Burger King released a commercial that promoted the chain’s commitment to serving beef with a smaller carbon footprint. Though the execution of that campaign was widely criticized because of the insincere and demeaning way it portrayed farmers, the heart of Burger King’s message was that the fast-food chain was using lemongrass in feed in an effort to reduce methane emissions.www.agdaily.com
