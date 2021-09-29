CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Study shows fragile X treatment can incur resistance, suggests ways around it

By Massachusetts Institute of Technology
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Bear, Picower Professor of Neuroscience at MIT, recalls the "eureka moment" 20 years ago when he realized that a severe developmental brain disorder—fragile X syndrome—might be treated with drugs that inhibit a neurotransmitter receptor called mGluR5. The idea, that mGluR5 stimulates excessive protein synthesis in fragile X neurons that disrupts their functions, became well validated by experiments in his lab and others worldwide using several animal models of the disease.

