CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Research exposes the biological basis of empathy

By Tel-Aviv University
MedicalXpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre mammals at all able to demonstrate empathy for one another, engage in pro-social behavior, and help others in distress? New research from the Tel Aviv University examined the issue based on an animal model (rats) and found that just as with humans, rats are also split into various groups with different indicators, to the point that they only come to the aid of members of their group but do not help rats from other groups.

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

How to preserve empathy in medicine

An excerpt from The Empathy Effect: Seven Neuroscience-Based Keys for Transforming the Way We Live, Love, Work, and Connect Across Differences. “Loneliness and the feeling of being unwanted is the most terrible poverty.”. What picture do you see when you read this quote from Mother Theresa? Do you see an...
SCIENCE
newmusicusa.org

Dale Trumbore: Recognizing Anxiety, Creating with Empathy

Composers and best friends Dale Trumbore and Julia Adolphe discuss living with anxiety disorders and writing during a pandemic. Dale is the author of Staying Composed: Overcoming Anxiety & Self-Doubt Within a Creative Life. They discuss Dale’s choral works written specifically for Zoom, her experience with anti-anxiety medication, and how she addresses unhealthy thought patterns in order to return to her creativity.
MENTAL HEALTH
unity.edu

Cell Biology

This course is an in-depth exploration into the biology of cells of higher organisms. As the fundamental unit of life, cells play an integral role into the functioning of tissues, organs, and ultimately organisms. The topics in this course will be underpinned by an understanding of cellular structure and functioning, with particular emphasis placed on membrane and organelle formation, growth and transformation, transport and communication, and ultimately reproduction, with a brief exploration into the dysfunction and treatment of cellular abnormalities and cancers. Students in this course will additionally become familiar with the methods used for the observation and assessment of cells in laboratories.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Empathy Can Help Us Overcome Fear of Others

Fear of others who are different blocks empathy for them, but learning to understand others can help people overcome that fear. Empathy frees people from the bias of fear that blocks empathy, and in turn opens them to deeper understanding. Social empathy uses the knowledge of the history and social...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Stanford University#Empathy#Helping Behavior#The Tel Aviv University#Social Solidarity#The University Of Toronto#Journal#Elife
scitechdaily.com

Using Synthetic Biology To Shed Light on “Biological Dark Matter”

A new body of research, published in Nature Communications, suggests synthetic biology could help to better characterize complex microbial communities, unlocking their potential for industrial and medical biotechnology. Communities of microorganisms control many of Earth’s most important environmental processes. For example, photosynthetic ocean microbes produce at least 50 percent of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Multifaceted empathy differences in children and adults with autism

Although empathy impairments have been reported in autistic individuals, there is no clear consensus on how emotional valence influences this multidimensional process. In this study, we use the Multifaceted Empathy Test for juveniles (MET-J) to interrogate emotional and cognitive empathy in 184 participants (ages 8–59 years, 83 autistic) under the robust Bayesian inference framework. Group comparisons demonstrate previously unreported interaction effects between: (1) valence and autism diagnosis in predictions of emotional resonance, and (2) valence and age group in predictions of arousal to images portraying positive and negative facial expressions. These results extend previous studies using the MET by examining differential effects of emotional valence in a large sample of autistic children and adults with average or above-average intelligence. We report impaired cognitive empathy in autism, and subtle differences in emotional empathy characterized by less distinction between emotional resonance to positive vs. negative facial expressions in autism compared to neurotypicals. Reduced emotional differentiation between positive and negative affect in others could be a mechanism for diminished social reciprocity that poses a universal challenge for people with autism. These component- and valence- specific findings are of clinical relevance for the development and implementation of target-specific social interventions in autism.
HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Spatial Biology

For decades, the fields of cell science and molecular biology followed distinct routes. Microscopy was used to explore cellular structures and dynamics, whereas genomics techniques were used to investigate gene expression in homogenized tumor samples containing millions of cells, providing no in situ context. However, recent technological advances have transformed our ability to assess cellular heterogeneity and pinpoint where it is occurring.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
MedicalXpress

New research contributes to understanding of cystic fibrosis

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan (USask) are hopeful new understanding of cellular defects related to cystic fibrosis (CF) could help pave the way for treatment of the disease. A team in the College of Medicine led by Drs. Juan Ianowski (Ph.D.) and Julian Tam (MD) found that sodium transport...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Molecular scales on biological membranes

Cellular processes on membranes are often fast and short-lived. Molecules assemble briefly, separate again, interact with different partners and move along or through the membrane. It is therefore important to not only study static snapshots of these processes, but also to understand their dynamics. But how can this be achieved methodically? Petra Schwille from the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry and Nikolas Hundt from the Ludwig Maximilians University together with their team have developed the method Mass-Sensitive Particle Tracking—MSPT, which allows to analyze proteins during dynamic processes on membranes.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

World-First Brain Implant Successfully Treats Resistant Depression in a Patient

Depression can be a frighteningly relentless condition. Luckily, researchers around the world are constantly working on new treatment options, such as a newly designed brain implant for resistant depression. Altogether, up to a third of people with depression don't respond or become resistant to treatment. No medication or therapy type seems to help. For those with such treatment-resistant depression, the future can look especially bleak.   This is what happened to Sarah, a 36-year-old woman who's had severe and treatment-resistant depression since she was a child. But a new proof-of-concept intervention has provided significant relief for Sarah, and could offer hope for many...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Empathy: A Way Out of Loneliness

Loneliness has been exacerbated by increased reliance on social media and cell phones to meet social needs. In-person contacts provide more opportunities for empathic identification than truncated experiences. Empathy supplies the emotional glue for meaningful attachments. With increased national concern about the rapid rise in loneliness accompanying the pandemic, questions...
charlottestar.com

Alexei Orlov and the Restoration of Humanity through Empathy

We all know, it's not always easy to put yourself in someone else's shoes and perfectly understand their situation. The challenge is that we are often tempted by our own emotions and thoughts, making us feel sorry for them. However, we don't do anything beyond an attempt to help. Definition...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Dr. Laurie Hollman: “Empathy”

Regularly considering the thoughts and feelings of others helps each of us to not feel alone and it also strengthens each individual’s participation in the collective community by giving a feeling of belonging. The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are...
MENTAL HEALTH
astrobiology.com

Polarized Muons And The Origin Of Biological Homochirality

The figure shows the 3D structure of the DNA molecule and protein, and their mirror images. The direction of the helical conformation of the nucleic acids derives from the underlying chemical chirality of the sugar backbone. The nucleic acids contain only right-handed sugars (D-ribose in RNA, D-deoxyribose in DNA), shown in the right-hand side of the figure. They naturally assume a right-handed helical conformation. In the mirror world (left-hand side in the figure), the nucleic acids would contain only left-handed sugars (L-ribose or L-deoxyribose) and would assume a predominantly left-handed helical conformation. Note that "left-handed" and "right-handed" are only human conventions.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

First brain marker for an anxiety disorder discovered

A University of Otago researcher has discovered a brain signal that will help improve the diagnosis and treatment of anxiety disorders. Professor Neil McNaughton and his team from the Department of Psychology have completed the final step in testing their biomarker, a brain rhythm produced by emotional conflict, in patients with anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceBlog.com

Biological triggers for infant abuse

At the end of the 1970s, infanticide became a flashpoint in animal behavioral science. Sociobiologist Sarah Hrdy, then a Harvard Ph.D. student, shared her observation in her published thesis that whenever a new langur male entered an established colony, infants would either begin to disappear or show evidence of wounds. Hrdy concluded this was done to eliminate the progeny of rivals and free up now infant-less females for mating. The work provoked an uproar.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New therapeutic perspectives for patients with lymphatic abnormalities linked to a mutation in the PIK3CA gene

The team of the adult nephrology-renal transplantation department of the Necker-Enfants Malades AP-HP hospital, Inserm and the University of Paris has carried out work, coordinated by Prof. Guillaume Canaud, which opens up new therapeutic perspectives for patients with lymphatic abnormalities linked to a mutation in the PIK3CA gene. Lymphatic malformations,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy