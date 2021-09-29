County to give $15K to redevelopment plan for Central Virginia Training Center site

Amherst County plans to contribute an additional $15,000 toward the ongoing effort to market and redevelop the Central Virginia Training Center property in Madison Heights. County Administrator Dean Rodgers said the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is working to raise a remaining $100,000 for a redevelopment plan for the roughly 350-acre site. The state-run campus that served people with disabilities and medical issues relocated its final resident in April 2020 and area officials are working to find a new use for the property on Colony Road close to the James River.