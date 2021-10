BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health Jan wants to know, “Should I get the booster if I received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and came down with COVID afterward? I’m 73 years old.” Right now, it is not advised that you mix and match vaccines. We’re waiting to hear more information about J&J boosters and whether you should get another J&J shot or whether you...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO