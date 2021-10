With a GOP senator joining the push to legalize recreational marijuana, it appears the time is coming, perhaps soon, when the legislature passes such a law. More than one poll shows over 60% of the people surveyed in the Commonwealth approve of the idea including conservative and moderate voters. It will be difficult for lawmakers to walk away from new tax revenue in a state with a budget shortfall in the billions of dollars.

