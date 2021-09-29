CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

25 Easy Potluck Ideas for the Procrastinator in All of Us

By Justina Huddleston
Brit + Co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have to be at a potluck in a few hours, there are plenty of potluck ideas that require a minimal amount of time and will still impress the guests — several don't even involve a trip to the store! Check out our fave easy-peasy potluck recipes that will get you out the door ASAP.

www.brit.co

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

In Paula Deen's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

When you're a fan of a celebrity chef like Paula Deen, following their career can be tough. Legacy personalities like Deen have years of recipes, books, shows, and content. And let's be real, as much as we may like, most of us don't have all day, every day to cook and work our way through all of them.
RECIPES
Mashed

Wendy's Baked Potato: What To Know Before Ordering

There's no denying that a meal from one of your favorite fast food restaurants just hits the spot every once in a while. Juicy burgers, nuggets, and chicken sandwiches are all staple menu items at quick-service eateries across the country, and you can almost guarantee it's best accompanied by a delicious side order of fries.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potluck#Cooking#Brit Co#Candy Bars#The Procrastinator#Food Drink#Recipe Critic#Cookie#Chili Powder
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
KGUN 9

This Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Might Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality). However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.
RECIPES
southernminn.com

Mayo: Is it healthy to eat eggs every day?

Eggs have been in the news a lot — again. It seems like every few years, questions arise about these meals in a shell. Are they good or bad for you? What about their protein and cholesterol?. Looking at the nutritional breakdown, one egg contains roughly 75 calories, 5 grams...
FOOD & DRINKS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

RECIPE: Poor Man's Apple Cobbler

Have a dessert craving and not sure what to make? Try this super simple apple cobbler. Made with self-rising flour and canned pie filling, you probably already have the ingredients in your pantry. The pie filling is dolloped on top but the crust magically bakes around it. This comes out of the oven with a beautiful golden brown crust. You can use any fruit you'd like. We opted for apple but cherry or blueberry would be delicious too. If you like a lot of fruit, you can even add an extra can of filling to the cobbler. Serve with a scoop of ice cream for a delicious dessert.
RECIPES
Mashed

Here's Why You Should Never Store Chocolate In The Fridge

Keeping food fresh and tasty to eat can be difficult at times. Milk enjoys turning lumpy if kept too long, bread transforms into a green brick if exposed to the air for many days, and lettuce has an uncanny ability to shrivel up into massive balls of brown sludge after a while. And, when these and other foods are taken into warm areas or hot weather, things only get worse.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Secretly Obsessed With This Underrated Item

Most Trader Joe's shoppers like to go for the classic favorites: Cauliflower Gnocchi, Mandarin Orange Chicken, and that coveted Everything But The Bagel Seasoning, to name a few. But TJ's most frequent shoppers—the ones that peruse the shelves and look for those hidden gems you never seem to give a second glance—know exactly where to look and what to buy. And according to some avid Reddit users, one of the most underrated items that Trader Joe's shoppers love is their Peppercorn-Garlic Boneless Pork Tenderloin.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy