10 Self-Care Ideas to Keep Your Spirits Up During Fall
After a summer full of sunshine, three-day holiday weekends and shortened work hours, we need some self-care ideas to help us get back into our autumn morning routine. As the days get shorter and your pile of work emails gets larger, you're going to need to get creative about your “me" time. To keep yourself from getting down during these shorter days, here's a list of 10 seasonal self-care ideas that will get you through early sunsets and preparing all those weeknight dinners. Oh, but (totally just to ease the transition) feel free to keep wearing your summer clothes under your flannel.www.brit.co
