CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

“Legends of the Hidden Temple” revival issues casting call

By Evan Anstey
wspa.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WIVB) — It looks like a number of lucky people will have a shot at taking a daring trip through Olmec’s Temple, as a revival of “Legends of the Hidden Temple” has issued a casting call. Earlier this year, Variety reported that the 90s classic for kids is making a...

www.wspa.com

Comments / 0

Related
TV Fanatic

Teen Wolf Revival Movie With Original Cast Ordered at Paramount+

On the four-year anniversary of the Teen Wolf series finale, MTV Entertainment Studios today announced it will once again team up with creator, writer and producer, Jeff Davis, for a new multi-year deal. Under the partnership, Davis will write and executive produce a Teen Wolf movie. Exciting, right?. Talks are...
MOVIES
PIX11

‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’: Cristela Alonza talks new CW game show

In her ongoing quest for entertainment dominance, Cristela Alonzo is adding “game show host” to her long list of accomplishments. The writer, producer and actor is the host of the CW’s new series “Legends of the Hidden Temple.”  The 2021 adult version of the show is taken out of the studio and into a “jungle,” […]
TV SERIES
connecticutcallboard.com

Film Casting Call

Casting Call for four Student Films (“Crossover”, “Script”, “How to Forgive”, “Sins of the Father”). Both Male and Female Roles Available. Age ranges (18 – 60). Acting experience preferred. Union and Non Union – SAG-AFTRA waivers are possible. These are non-paying productions. Food and the completed film is guaranteed for your reel. One shooting week will be scheduled for each of the four films between mid October and mid November. Shooting will take place in Hartford County. Auditions begin on Tues. Oct. 5th, and Thursday Oct. 7th from 6:30pm to 10:00pm. Virtually filmed auditions will also be accepted. To register for an audition and more information on virtual auditions please go to www.gocsb.com/film-audition.
FARMINGTON, CT
hot969boston.com

Win a $75 Visa Gift Card Courtesy of The CW’s Legends of the Hidden Temple!

Win a $75 Visa Gift Card Courtesy of The CW’s Legends of the Hidden Temple!. Watch legends come alive! Get ready for The CW’s adult reboot of the 1990’s fan-favorite Legends of the Hidden Temple! Follow five teams as they compete in a mysterious jungle while trying to survive dangerous encounters and frightening assignments – all for a chance to win big bucks!
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure Of A Lifetime#Wivb#Cw
Hello Magazine

Meet the cast of Crime Scene Investigation revival series CSI: Vegas

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation was one of the most-watched dramas in the world before it ended after 15 seasons in 2015 - and now it's set to return to screens once again with a brand new revival series titled CSI: Vegas. The limited series, which will make its debut on...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Legends of The Hidden Temple’ Preview, ‘American Born Chinese’ Ordered, Hunter Clowdus a Series Regular on ‘All American’, ‘Washington Black’ Ordered, Joel McHale a Series Regular on ‘DC’s Stargirl’ and More!

The CW’s reboot of Legends of The Hidden Temple premieres October 10. Instead of kid contestants, this version will feature adults taking on the classic games of knowledge and physicality. Hosted by Cristela Alonso along with the all knowing Olmec they will be guiding the contestants on a journey like no other!
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix League of Legends anime series casts Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld has been announced to play the role of Vi in Netflix’s League of Legends anime series, Arcane. Her previous voice acting roles include Spider-Gwen in Into the Spider-Verse and Anna Sasaki in Studio Ghibli’s When Marnie Was There. She will be joined by Katie Leung, Harry Lloyd, and Jason Spisak.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NME

‘Apex Legends’ is getting new story events called Apex Chronicles

Apex Legends has just introduced Apex Chronicles – a new series of story events that introduce new narrative threads to EA’s online battle royale. Apex Chronicles are small story events that EA hopes to use to bring a sense of narrative into the game – starting with the first Chronicle, ‘Old Ways, New Dawn’, which is all about the game’s epic tracker, Bloodhound.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Michael Madsen Joins Legend of the White Dragon Cast

Anticipation is high for Bat in the Sun and Jason David Frank's Legend of the White Dragon, and now we have another big star joining the cast. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Michael Madsen is joining the cast of Legend of the White Dragon as the father of Erik Reed (Frank), and fans will learn about his backstory and Erik's history with him as we move closer to Legend of the White Dragon's full release. Madsen and Frank share quite a few similarities in their own histories and experiences with their father according to Madsen, so working within the film's father-son dynamic was a bit cathartic for both stars.
MOVIES
talentrecap.com

‘The Voice’ Continues Virtual Casting Call Process For Season 22

The Voice Season 21 is currently airing the Blind Auditions on NBC. Ariana Grande‘s first season as a coach has been the biggest move the show has ever made. The virtual casting process for Season 22 is already well underway. Like the previous two seasons, all casting will be done through video submissions and virtual open calls. We’ve got your back in case you need a refresher on how to sign up.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter Gets ‘Immediately Passed’ on by Big Network for Potential Brian Laundrie Manhunt Show

Since the very beginning of Dog the Bounty Hunter’s insertion into the hunt for Brian Laundrie, strong opinions gripped the news. Shortly thereafter, Dog also announced his plans to return to the world of television. This didn’t really help his cause much, drawing in even more backlash from the public. Although he repeatedly addresses all the criticisms and asks fans not to give them any weight, that fanbase might be dwindling.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘OutDaughtered’: Danielle Busby Comes Clean About A Lie

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby comes clean about a lie. Recently, TV Shows Ace reports that Adam and Danielle Busby were blasted by fans for ditching the girls again. Come to find out, things weren’t what they seemed. Keep reading to find out what Danielle lied about. OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy