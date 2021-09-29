“Legends of the Hidden Temple” revival issues casting call

Anticipation is high for Bat in the Sun and Jason David Frank's Legend of the White Dragon, and now we have another big star joining the cast. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Michael Madsen is joining the cast of Legend of the White Dragon as the father of Erik Reed (Frank), and fans will learn about his backstory and Erik's history with him as we move closer to Legend of the White Dragon's full release. Madsen and Frank share quite a few similarities in their own histories and experiences with their father according to Madsen, so working within the film's father-son dynamic was a bit cathartic for both stars.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO