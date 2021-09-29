CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julie’s Heartfelt Story Continues in Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir Part II Trailer

By Aurora Amidon
Paste Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2019, British director Joanna Hogg unexpectedly took the world by storm with her understated, semi-biographical film, The Souvenir. The film follows young film student Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) and her tumultuous relationship with wealthy, drug-addicted Anthony (Tom Burke). The film made its mark as a reserved, heartbreaking and visually dazzling spectacle. And now, there’s a sequel.

Joanna Hogg
Tilda Swinton
