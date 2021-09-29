Julie’s Heartfelt Story Continues in Joanna Hogg's The Souvenir Part II Trailer

"You've change, you know?" "Thank you for noticing." Blue Fox Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie romantic drama titled Love Is Love Is Love, the latest film from filmmaker Eleanor Coppola (also director of Paris Can Wait), who also so happens to be Francis Ford Coppola's wife for many years. A woven tale of three stories that explore love, commitment, and loyalty between couples and friends. An anthology of stories about love, with various events that provide "surprising revelations." Throughout all three stories, Coppola uses a light touch and naturalistic ease to find the heart of the deepest friendships and romances. The ensemble cast features Joanna Whalley, Chris Messina, Kathy Baker, Marshall Bell, Maya Kazan, Cybill Shepherd, Rosanna Arquette, and Rita Wilson. This looks quite wholesome and life-affirming, just a charming series of stories about the ups and downs of life and love. It's worth a quick look.

