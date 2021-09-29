CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Senate battles over Supreme Court 'shadow docket' in the wake of Texas abortion law

By John Fritze, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

WASHINGTON – Members of a Senate panel battled Wednesday over the Supreme Court’s "shadow docket," focusing on a contentious decision this month that allowed a Texas law banning most abortions after six weeks to remain on the books for now.

Critics framed the one-paragraph ruling in the Texas abortion case as ideologically driven and questioned the expedited process the court uses in such disputes. Republicans noted the court’s emergency process isn't new and they accused progressives of mounting a pressure campaign to “bully” the court.

The 5-4 decision in the Texas case is the latest to bring the shadow docket under scrutiny at a time when progressives are calling for changes at the Supreme Court. The justices also recently unwound President Joe Biden’s eviction moratorium on the expedited docket and required the administration to keep migrants seeking asylum in Mexico .

More: Texas abortion ruling renews criticism of Supreme Court's 'shadow docket'

More: Supreme Court declines to block Texas ban on abortion at six weeks

"The Supreme Court has now shown that it's willing to allow even facially unconstitutional laws to take effect when the law is aligned with certain ideological preferences," said Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat and the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. "Constitutional rights for millions of Americans should not be stripped away in the dark of night."

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the committee, said the Supreme Court "did something very ordinary" by declining to step in to block the Texas law, which bans most abortions once doctors detect cardiac activity. The court ruled just before midnight Sept. 1 on a procedural matter, not the constitutionality of the law.

"This campaign against the court and against individual justices has hurt the public," Grassley said. "The dishonest rhetoric doesn't help the American people understand the issues."

The Supreme Court usually decides a case after the parties submit months' worth of legal briefs and take part in an hourlong oral argument. The opinions are usually signed – so it’s clear how each justice voted – and they generally involve the court parsing complex questions about how to apply the Constitution or a federal statute.

Shadow docket disputes, by contrast, usually involve deciding whether to temporarily block a law while the underlying legal questions are considered by lower courts. The parties sometimes have days to file briefs and there are no oral arguments.

Though criticism of the shadow docket appeared to spark some bipartisan interest during a House hearing earlier this year , Senate Republicans on Wednesday appeared mostly aligned in arguing those concerns are overblown. It's only the latest signal that congressional efforts to make changes to the Supreme Court face tough odds.

After President Donald Trump nominated three justices during his four years in office, conservatives on the court now ostensibly enjoy a 6-3 advantage. In the Texas case, Chief Justice John Roberts, a President George W. Bush nominee, voted with the liberal wing and argued for halting the law while the underlying lawsuit continued.

Several polls over the summer indicated support for the Supreme Court has dropped since the Texas decision, particularly on the left. Democratic support dived 22 points over the summer in a Marquette University Law School poll, for instance.

The legal fight over the Texas law continues in several courts simultaneously. A federal judge in Texas is set to hold a hearing Friday on a request by the Justice Department to temporarily halt enforcement of the abortion ban while the underlying constitutional questions are resolved. Abortion rights groups, meanwhile, brought a new challenge to the Supreme Court late last week in an effort to stop the law's enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24gOhQ_0cBnuOtV00
Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, speaks with Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., prior to a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine Texas's abortion law, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Tom Brenner/Pool via AP) ORG XMIT: WX310 Tom Brenner, AP

Nearly 50 years ago the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that women have the right to an abortion during the first and second trimesters but that states could impose restrictions in the second trimester. In 1992, in a case called Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the court allowed states to ban most abortions at viability, the point at which a fetus can survive outside the womb – about 24 weeks.

Several conservative states have approved laws banning the procedure prior to viability in an effort to challenge the court's precedents, but most of those have been halted by lower federal courts. The Supreme Court will decide another major case this year challenging Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Senate battles over Supreme Court 'shadow docket' in the wake of Texas abortion law

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an “offensive deprivation” of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state since September. The order by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US judge temporarily blocks restrictive Texas abortion law

A US federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a law that bans most abortions in Texas as part of a conservative drive to deny access to the procedure. The statute, which went into force on September 1, prohibits abortions as soon as a  heartbeat is detectable, usually at around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they are pregnant. There are no exceptions for cases of incest or rape. US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin granted the request from President Joe Biden's administration to block enforcement of the law pending further litigation, on grounds it violates the US constitution. Texas can appeal. In his 113-page ruling, Pitman said Texas officials had created an "unprecedented and aggressive scheme to deprive its citizens of a significant and well-established constitutional right."
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
AFP

Texas clinic resumes providing abortions after judge blocks law

A Texas clinic resumed providing abortions on Thursday to women who are more than six weeks pregnant after a federal judge temporarily blocked a state law restricting the procedure. Whole Woman's Health, which operates four abortion clinics in Texas, said on Twitter that in accordance with the judge's ruling it had resumed providing abortions to women more than six weeks pregnant.
TEXAS STATE
Brookings Institution

What if the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade?

This week, the United States Supreme Court will open one of the most consequential and controversial terms in recent memory. At stake are cases involving divisive issues such as guns and affirmative action. But by far the most contentious case will be an abortion case out of Mississippi. Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is about a law that states abortions cannot take place after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It makes exceptions only for the life of the mother and for fetal abnormalities; none for rape or incest. The law effectively guts the “viability” criteria for abortion that has been in place ever since Roe v. Wade was decided a half century ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Texas law sparks hundreds of U.S. protests against abortion restrictions

WASHINGTON/AUSTIN, Texas, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Women marched by the thousands on Saturday on the Supreme Court, the Texas Capitol and cities across the United States to protest increasing state restrictions on abortion and advocate for maintaining a constitutional right to the procedure. The 660 demonstrations around the United States...
PROTESTS
weisradio.com

DOJ and Texas face off in court over restrictive abortion law

(WASHINGTON) — Lawyers from the Justice Department and the state of Texas squared off in court Friday as the Biden administration seeks an order that would halt enforcement of the state’s restrictive abortion law. In an overnight filing, DOJ officials accused Texas of mounting a “brazen” effort to enact a...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#The Supreme Court#Republicans#Democrat#Americans
Gainesville Daily Register

State, feds in court Friday over new Texas abortion law

Texas’ near-total ban on abortions became law Sept. 1 and quickly became the target of several lawsuits aiming to stop its enforcement. But as those legal battles continue — with one case the subject of a federal court hearing Friday — Senate Bill 8 still stands. Abortion providers, doctors, women’s...
TEXAS STATE
Political Sense

Texas' Abortion Law Goes To Court

Texas' near-total abortion ban went into effect on Sept. 1, and it has already been the subject of numerous lawsuits seeking to prevent it from being enforced. However, even as those legal fights continue, one lawsuit is scheduled for a hearing in federal court on Friday. Senate Bill 8 remains in effect.
TEXAS STATE
Slate

Republicans Have No Idea How to Defend the Supreme Court’s Shadow Docket

Adam Serwer has a smart piece in the Atlantic this week, taking the Supreme Court justices to task for refusing to come clean about their ideological and political agendas. They want to press a radical, minoritarian conservative agenda while also, he writes, demanding “that the public acquiesce to their self-delusion that they are wise sages who hold themselves above the vulgarities of partisan politics, even as they deliver sweeping victories to a conservative movement and Republican Party that have worked for half a century to achieve those victories.” As Serwer notes, Republicans are entitled to use whatever legal means necessary to pack the court with foes of reproductive freedom. What they are not entitled to do is to both lie about that project and then rage incoherently at those who note that it happened. It’s why Mitch McConnell can’t both brag about stealing Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat and also deny that he did it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Partisan Divide Dominates 'Shadow Docket' and Texas Abortion Ban Hearing

Republican senators spent more time criticizing abortion; Democrats spent more time criticizing conservative justices' handling of their emergency docket. U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the U.S. Supreme Court's so-called shadow docket and Texas' six-week abortion ban. A U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Vanity Fair

Justice Clarence Thomas, Who Upheld Texas Abortion Ban: It’s a Shame the Media Politicizes the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arguably the bench’s most conservative member, bemoaned the politicization of judges and warned against the highest court becoming “the most dangerous” branch of government during a Thursday speech at the University of Notre Dame. “I think the media makes it sound as though you are just always going right to your personal preference. So if they think you are antiabortion or something personally, they think that’s the way you always will come out,” said the George H. W. Bush–appointed justice, per a Washington Post report. “They think you’re for this or for that. They think you become like a politician. That’s a problem. You’re going to jeopardize any faith in the legal institutions.”
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

263K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy