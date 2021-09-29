Jessica Ulrich Named SIUE Director Of Counseling Services

ALTON — The Dream Center of Alton announced the immediate availability of their public profile on Inside Out Network as part of a partnership with the Illinois Dept. of Corrections, enabling returning citizens to contact The Dream Center directly through the platform. “Inside Out Network,” said Steven Johnson, Director of Community Relations and Intake Coordinator at The Dream Center of Alton “is a game-changer in the fact that incarcerated individuals preparing for release, Continue Reading

