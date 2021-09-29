CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Jessica Ulrich Named SIUE Director Of Counseling Services

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD, has named Jessica Ulrich, LCSW, as director of Counseling Services. Ulrich assumed her new responsibilities on Monday, Sept. 27 “Jessica Ulrich is a longtime, committed member of our Division of Student Affairs who has a proven history of supporting and contributing to the growth of our Counseling Services unit,” said Waple. “I appreciate her dedication to SIUE Continue Reading

