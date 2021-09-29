CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Hike The Boardwalks With Killer Mountain Views On This Easy Trail In Alaska

By Megan McDonald
 8 days ago

There are a ton of great places to watch the leaves change in Alaska, and Eagle River Greenbelt Access Trail is definitely one of them. If you’re in the Eagle River area, this is an easy hike with a big payoff. Relatively flat, you’ll travel over plenty of boardwalks to score stunning views of the mountains and nearby Eagle River.

If you’re looking for a little fall bliss, head out to Alaska's Eagle River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lgt1l_0cBnuFwy00
Samantha Williams / AllTrails
There’s a great little trail that takes you along boardwalks all the way to the river. It’s a wonderful way to pass a fall afternoon in Alaska.

If you’re looking for a fairly easy hike, this one is perfect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhmMD_0cBnuFwy00
Loisi Vailea / AllTrails
It's a pretty short hike -- you’ll only travel about 4.5 miles, out and back.

The trail itself is mostly flat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Wu2v_0cBnuFwy00
Chicho Ocariz / AllTrails
The entire hike only covers 643 feet in elevation gain. It’s nice and steady, and easy to travel.

And you’ll get great scenery along the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkqFM_0cBnuFwy00
Lael Bach / AllTrails
You’ll travel through forest, over streams, and out to the river.

There are regularly bear sightings in the area, so come prepared. Make plenty of noise, and bring bear spray with you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HE7GU_0cBnuFwy00
Chicho Ocariz / AllTrails
Even though the trail is developed and in fairly good shape, you’re still in Alaska’s backcountry. Keep your eyes peeled and you'll have a great time!

There is a $5 parking fee to park at Chugach State Park trailheads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMBYN_0cBnuFwy00
Jenny Bradshaw / AllTrails
Or, you can go to their website and purchase an annual pass online. This is a great option if you do a lot of hiking in the area.

If you have an autumn afternoon available, this is the place to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rub3x_0cBnuFwy00
Jody Schindler/ AllTrails
Peaceful, and with great views along the way, it’s a great way to spend a couple of hours. Bring a loved one so you can both enjoy this beautiful hike!

Have you ever hiked the Eagle River Greenbelt Access Trail? What did you think? Was it magical to watch the leaves change? Let us know in the comments below!

If you love the outdoors, Escape From The Crowds And Rent A Yurt At Eagle River Nature Center in Alaska!

The post Hike The Boardwalks With Killer Mountain Views On This Easy Trail In Alaska appeared first on Only In Your State .

ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alaska is for people who LOVE The Last Frontier state. We publish one Alaska article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

