5 Rustic Spots In South Carolina That Are Extraordinary For Camping

After the relentless Dog Days of Summer are in the past, a camping trip is a fun way to enjoy the cooler temperatures and shorter days that follow. When you take a fall camping trip in South Carolina, you can spend the entire day enjoying the great outdoors and then light a fire and watch the sun go down. It’s an activity that lends itself to all levels of camping, from glamping in a six-figure RV to a rustic cabin and even to back country camping in sites accessible only by way of a little hike. Following are five fantastic places to find back country, very primitive camp sites (and, surprise… not all of them require a hike). Check ’em out… would you ever go to this extreme for camping?

1. Raven Rock Trail - Keowee-Toxaway State Park, Sunset

2. Longleaf Campground - Congaree National Park, Hopkins

3. Jones Gap State Park - Marietta

4. Bluff Campground - Congaree National Park, Hopkins

5. Cassidy Bridge Primitive Camp - near Long Creek

Hike in or paddle your way to one of the three back country, trail side camp sites along the 4.1-mile Raven Rock Loop trail at Keowee-Toxaway State Park. You'll need to pack in everything you'll need, as these sites are entirely primitive and offer no amentities. Learn more and make a reservation here Camp in South Carolina's only national park in the Longleaf Campground in the park's back country. Experience the true wilderness of Congaree National Park by hiking into one of the 10 individual tent sites. The only resources you'll find here are a fire ring and picnic table at each camp site. The entrance to the campground has a single vault toilet. You can obtain fresh water by trekking over to the park's Visitor Center. All sites must be reserved in advance. Learn more from the official website for Congaree National Park Perfect for those who are accustomed to car camping but wish to do some beginner backpack camping. The hike-in sites along the Jones Gap Trail are all found along the beautiful Middle Saluda River, a moss-covered, boulder-strewn paradise and the perfect setting for a primitive camping trip. Learn more about it and make a camping reservation here The other primitive campground at Congaree National Park is a bit more secluded - and difficult to reach if you're carrying all of your gear. It's located approximately one mile into the looped Bluff Trail, approximately one half way around the 2.1-mile loop. The campground has six individual sites (no group sites) and a fire ring and picnic table for each site. There are no toilets and you'll have to hike to the Visitor Center if you need fresh water.Located right on the banks of the beautiful Chauga River, Cassidy Bridge takes on a couple of personas throughout the year. During big game season (Oct 1 - Dec 31) and turkey season (April 1 - 30), it's open to all and absolutely free. During the rest of the year, groups can utilize this primitive site for a nominal fee. The campground has sites specifically set aside for reservations as well as walk-in first-come, first-served sites. Learn more here

Bear in mind that while the occasional primitive camping area has vault or pit toilets, most offer nothing of the sort. Rustic, primitive camping is quite different than visiting a campground filled with amenities. Be sure to check out all of the information for these and other primitive camp sites before embarking on your own rustic camping adventure.

