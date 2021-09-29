Bayreuther making the most of his second chance with Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS -- Patrik Laine said he is confident he'll improve in his second season with the Columbus Blue Jackets but isn't using last season as motivation. "I don't think I need to prove anything anymore," the forward said after the Blue Jackets held their first training camp practice Thursday. "I think I've proved already what I could do in this league, scoring over 40 (goals in the 2017-18 season). It's not an everyday thing for a lot of guys in this league. I know. I've done that already, so I don't think I'm in that position anymore where I have to prove anything to anybody.

