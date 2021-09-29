CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayreuther making the most of his second chance with Blue Jackets

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGavin Bayreuther will go down as the answer to a trivia question, and for him, that's a perfectly acceptable outcome to his summer adventure. There was plenty of intrigue around the Seattle expansion draft this summer, with the Kraken choosing exactly one unprotected player from each NHL roster to create its original pool of players. As such, the Blue Jackets defenseman who was a free agent-to-be was quite interested when the draft took place in late July.

