Baku has dismissed as unfounded allegations that a third country’s forces are located near the Azerbaijani-Iranian border, the Foreign Ministry said on October 4. Tehran is not happy about Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh in the fall of 2020. Tehran quietly backed Armenia against Azerbaijan, even though Azerbaijan is majority Shiite, just like Iran. The reason for Iran’s support for Christian Armenia was that while Armenia was occupying Nagorno-Karabakh, Iran was able to reach Russia and West Asia without paying any customs for its trucks. After their victory, the Azeris started charging the Iranian trucks, making life more difficult for the already economically stressed Ayatollah regime.

MILITARY ・ 4 DAYS AGO