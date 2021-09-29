CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox: Billionaires battle CEOs at Italy’s Generali and Mediobanca

By Thomson Reuters
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Power struggles at insurer Generali and Mediobanca have billionaires Leonardo Del Vecchio and Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone pitted against the CEOs of both groups. Here are the key facts in a growing confrontation over the strategies of both Italy’s most powerful investment bank and the country’s biggest insurer,...

IN THIS ARTICLE
