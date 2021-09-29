CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOJ Kuroda: Japan economy to reach pre-COVID levels year-end or early 2022

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s economy will continue to recover and could reach levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic by the end of 2021 or early in 2022, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday. “All in all, consumption, which has been quite weak, will gradually step up. On...

