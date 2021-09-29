Coffee Noir Demo: Walks a Fine Line Between Business Sim and Detective Game

This is a demo for Lost Memories: Ghosts of the Past, a game by Ionita Dan. Lost Memories: Ghosts of the Past is an action/thriller/horror FPS game. The game focuses on patience and determination from the player, but with some arcade elements such as: Dash ability or double jumb ability in order to help you get out from extreme situations. But using all your abilities will have an cost. If your energy reaches 0 your suit will shut down and the hud will dissapear, your hp will not regenerate, your movement will slow down and you will not be able to use your abilities. It is a single player game that focuses on the story of Jospeph " Lazarus " Alexander, the human from the past that came back to life and is helped by a team of soldiers from the EDF to escape the facility that is collapsing.

