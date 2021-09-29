Coffee Noir Demo: Walks a Fine Line Between Business Sim and Detective Game
Coffee Noir is a cross between business management sim and narrative deduction game. Players take on the role of an undercover investigator named Arthur Oliver. The game is set alternate Earth where coffee phenomenon in the 1940’s caused the world to take drastically shift from what we know. And in the 2021, Neo-London looks like something from a sci-fi novel, but with a coffee shop around every corner.sirusgaming.com
